Horoscopes On April 27, 2023 Are 'Tough' For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's April 27, 2023, and we have three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes. We may notice that we're feeling just a tad more irritable than usual during this day, and that is mainly due to the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, which will be part and parcel of this day's adventures.

Depending on what zodiac sign we are, we may not cope well with some of these transits' less-than-lovely attributes. We're looking at a day filled with control issues that fall on top of trust issues as well. Control and trust? I guess we could say that today is 'mental.' We're going to feel it in the mind, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, it could end up being a very hard day, indeed.

One of the things that will stand out today is that once we get something into our heads, we might grip onto it like a dog on a bone. We become obsessive in our thinking, which could lead to anxiety. During the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, we are grappling with control issues while overthinking everything into a point of confusion.

How we deal with it and how we treat others on this day is what's going to make or break us. While some of us might just be on edge, there will be many of us who are high-strung and feel like we're made of raw nerves. How we use this energy is what's going to determine the positivity or negativity of the day.

We may also end up attracting intensity, meaning because we are feeling so raw, we might end up with more of the same. We are hyper-reactive today; we could snap at any moment and regret whatever we do almost instantly. What will be curious to see is how we control ourselves on this day, April 27, as we will want to control or manipulate others. We are not going to be honest with ourselves today; we will create excuses for our bad behavior while knowing all along that whatever we're doing is just ... wrong. Which zodiac signs will feel this the most?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been here before, meaning, you know what it's like to feel obsessed over a person or an idea and to think that thought into a state of pure anxiety. You need to be careful today, Cancer, as this is one of those days that could take you from point A to point B in seconds, and that of course refers to a peaceful mood that rapidly turns into a war on your psyche.

On April 27, 2023, you'll be dealing with the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, which is a hardcore transit and can mess with a person's mind. You are vulnerable, mainly because you're a deep thinker, and while you are ordinarily able to process everything on your time, there's something about Moon opposite Pluto that sends you into overdrive; you will overthink a thing until it makes no sense to you, and that will be what sends you into a tailspin. You won't be able to control your mental energy.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today's transit of Moon opposite Pluto is going to hit you in the romance department. For some reason, you'll be on edge and feeling mighty paranoid today, April 27, 2023. Out of nowhere, it may feel as though you need to accuse your mate of something they haven't done. You'll want to protect yourself as if you are being attacked, but in truth, it's you who is doing the attacking.

You may reverse everything today, or rather, project all of your fears and anxieties onto other people, meaning that if you are feeling nervous, you'll accuse someone else of being too nervous, etc. you are emotionally up and down all day long, and the person in your life will start to get that you are working on a pattern of bad behavior: they will start to predict when your next flare up of accusation or suspicion will occur and they will back away from you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On April 27, 2023, your main problem will take place on the home front, as you and family members, possibly your romantic partner, come face to face with confrontations that you feel must take place. Just yesterday, you may have felt as if all was right in the world, but during today's transit, Moon opposite Pluto, you feel on edge, as if you need to pick a fight with someone.

The really odd part about this is that you'll pick this fight just so you can feel bad about it as if you lure people into your anger den just so you can claim that it is THEY who are picking on you.

This transit, Moon opposite Pluto, turns you into an argumentative person, but your goal is to play the role of the victim so that you can get sympathy. You will recognize all of this as the day goes on, and you will come to your senses as you realize what you're doing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.