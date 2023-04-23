3 Zodiac Signs Feel Sad About Love During On April 24, 2023

Three zodiac signs feel sad about love on April 24, 2023, during Mercury sextile Mars. Love and sadness. What a dynamic duo, and who hasn't felt the two of these emotions at the same time? We've all been there and done that, and while we may be ready to write the book, it still doesn't take away the pain, does it? Ah, love. Sweet blue love, of you we can never get enough. And so it goes on this day, April 24, 2023.

Today is just one of those days where we can't feel settled into whatever we've got; we want more, we want less...we want something that apparently isn't in our cards, and yet...we want. And during the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, we make desire so much more than what we have that we get angry over it all. Not good.

It's easy to feel sad about love, and sometimes, when we feel sad, we feel vulnerable, and when we feel vulnerable we want to protect ourselves. And that is why Saturday comes with its own version of danger; to protect ourselves from the burden of sad thoughts, we may end up turning on others, as if they are the reason we are sad.

Mercury sextile Mars brings out the worst in us, in terms of how we choose to communicate concepts like, "I'm vulnerable, I need a hug." During this transit, needing a hug could turn into cause for divorce; yes, the communications are THAT bad, today.

And for three zodiac signs, we can expect overwrought arguments and defensive behavior; we might even laugh ourselves into a state of confusion and bewilderment. The truth is, we are sad. Simply sad. We want things we cannot have and we feel resigned to living lives that we aren't prepared for. It could be self-indulgent to feel this way, but we are human, and well, that's what we do. We indulge.

Three zodiac signs feel sad about love on April 24, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You aren't one to take on responsibilities that you don't believe are yours, and that oftentimes leads you to feelings of sadness over what has happened to you, where love is concerned. On April 24, 2023, you may feel as though maybe you did play a part in the destruction of an old romance, and even though you don't want to look at it, you may be at the center of its destruction. Feeling bad over what you may have done is something that you need to look at, as it contains the seeds of healing, Leo.

During the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, you will be very angry with yourself because you will come to realize that you are the reason you are feeling so sad about love, today. Yes, you did something wrong and now you're taking responsibility, and that's a good thing. This is what's going to help you change your world. Sad today, hopeful tomorrow, Leo. It's all good.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The main reason you feel sad today, April 24, 2023, is that you have been spending a lot of time reflecting on your love life, and what you are left with is a feeling of severe dissatisfaction. You just didn't get what you wanted, and oh, how you tried. You tried so hard to get perfect love, to live the perfect life, and yet, here you are today, during the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, feeling like you somehow missed the boat.

Well, welcome to the club, Capricorn; you certainly aren't alone during this kind of sentimental and sad journey through the past. Love is elusive; sometimes it's there, and sometimes it's not, and you've seen the best of both worlds. It's OK to fall into the hole every now and then; it's only human. But know this, Capricorn; love will return. And you will be happy once again. Count on it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On April 24, 2023, you will encounter the transit of Mercury sextile Mars, which will ignite a side of you that you thought you kept quiet. This side is the angry side, the side that equates love with happiness, and because of this kind of thinking, you've started to associate a lack of love with sadness. It's this awful vicious circle and you are tired of being sad simply because you don't have the perfect romantic partner.

This day brings out the irate side of you, where you don't want to have to rely upon love to make you happy. And Pisces, you're on the right track there...go with that. You don't need love to make you happy, and if you really want a reality check, then you have to come to terms with the idea that real love is the love that never leaves you — self-love. Love yourself and leave the sadness of anticipation in the past. Today is for you. Be happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.