3 Zodiac Signs Heal From Heartache On April 22, 2023

Three zodiac signs heal from heartache on April 22, 2023. To carry around heartache is something only the owner of that heartache knows the true weight of. If we could release ourselves from the bondage of the heart; we know it's possible, but for so long, it has simply become a part of who we are. One thing we have going for us at this time is the Moon in Taurus, which arrives on April 22, 2023, and it has enough potency in it to heal our wounded hearts and possibly put us back on the right track again.

Sometimes, having a broken heart becomes an identity for us. We feel as though we need to carry this pain around because it is what we have started to believe is that which identifies us. We are 'that person.' We are the one who is always in pain, always begrudging our heartbroken fate, and always the one who doesn't get the good stuff. After a while, being heartbroken has no payoff; there's not a lot to get out of it, as we are no longer supported by our friends. They simply wish us the best but the fanfare of talking about heartache is no longer welcome.

During the stoic transit of the Taurus Moon, three zodiac signs will find out that they no longer need that pain, and that getting rid of it may actually be simpler than we thought. Perhaps it's played out its course; maybe the pain of heartache really isn't destined to last forever.

That would be such a shame, to hold on, without closure, for an entire lifespan ... ah, that's not what's going to happen today, however. The Taurus Moon will present an opportunity for great healing. The closure has arrived and it tastes like freedom and light.

Three zodiac signs who heal from heartache on April 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know of your heart's ache all too well, and you've carried it around for more time than you may even remember. You don't know when it started, but you know that your entire life has been spent sharing space with an ache that you feel may never be healed. While you are also conscious that you need to make an effort to heal yourself, you have, as above mentioned, started to associate with the pain as if it is who you are at your core.

On April 22, 2023, you will revisit that pain once again, but you will do it through the eyes of someone who is experiencing the Moon in Taurus, and you may stumble on something — some psychological trick of sorts — that will instantly give you a broader perspective on the heartache you've been clinging to. Today is the day you consider the idea of healing as a reality. Go for it, Aries. Find your closure.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you know, it's that you can no longer bear the heartache that seems to follow you wherever you go. It's not as if you walk into new heartbreaking situations, but you have signed a contract with heartache that seems to have no way out, no loopholes that let you finally leave. If there's one thing for certain, it's that you are ready to drop it all. The heartache that you've carried with you is no longer serving you on any level, and you know this through and through.

Your feelings arise due to the transit of the Moon in Taurus, and this will happen on April 22, 2023. This is when you will finally cut the ties between you and the pain of the past. You know you can't go on otherwise, so do the right thing by yourself, Cancer, and release yourself from the prison that is the heartache contract.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is it. You know it, and you recognize what you have to do. What are we talking about here? We are talking about you getting off this heartache binge and getting some true relief in the form of finally giving yourself a break.

On April 22, 2023, during the transit of the Taurus Moon, you will see something very clearly, something you have never even tried to understand before and that is that you have consciously held on to the memory of that one old romance of yours ... and it's eaten you alive.

This just can't keep going, and even your friends have told you that they've 'heard that story before.' You are starting to become redundant, Virgo, and you don't like that trait in yourself. The closure that is due to come is the ending you will be giving yourself; this book has finally come to a close. It's time to start a new book, one that is filled with uplifting stories and little to no heartache. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.