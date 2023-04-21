3 Zodiac Signs Risk Everything For Love On April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023, three zodiac signs risk everything for love because Saturday brings us the Gemini Moon, and as it goes with all transits that work with communication, this one comes with its kind of urgency.

The Gemini Moon is now working with Mercury retrograde, and when aligned together in this way, we can look forward to some emotional unraveling; it's not necessarily a bad thing, as to get where we want or need to be, we have to divest of other things, hence the unraveling. What's meant here is that, for three zodiac signs, today is the day we either make that 'grand' move, or we slink back into the silence, understanding we've blown the biggest opportunity we've had.

That means on this day, April 22, we will take risks and chances. We feel the urgency, and we know time waits for no one. In love, that means we have to start moving this thing along or it will simply not be a thing at all. For those of us who will be moved by the Gemini Moon, we may feel on this day we are on the precipice of something great, however, that greatness can just as easily slip through our fingertips like grains of sand if we don't make a move NOW.

This transit could also be responsible for some of the more foolish risks we take, as that is quite possible too. We may be feeling daring and confident, but it IS also Mercury retrograde, so the lesson in there tells us to go for what we want but to weigh the options before we risk it all. While it's a wonderful feeling to be brave enough to risk it all for love and romance, we have to make sure we're not breaking someone else's heart while we're at it.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On this particular day, you won't feel as though you are risking anything, but you are taking a chance on love and because you believe so intensely in it, you're ready to give it a whirl. What you have right now, Taurus is a situation you didn't bargain for; your romantic partner has proposed an idea to you that doesn't sit well with you, but you have faith in them and because of that, you decide that on this day, April 22, 2023, during the transit of the Gemini Moon, you will trust them and do whatever it is they wish to do.

This may imply something big, like moving location or starting anew in a place where you have no clue as to what awaits you. Today is the day you show them and yourself that even if you are a fool, you are ready to take that chance because the odds of you being a fool are very slim.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Taking risks is what you are all about, Sagittarius, but the reality behind that is you do not take everything into account before you jump into things. You are excessively passionate about what you want, especially when what you want is a person, and you will do whatever it takes to get them.

On April 22, 2023, you will be compelled by the Gemini Moon to Go Big or Go Home. While it's admirable to be so courageous, you tend to overlook certain details that may come back to haunt you, after you've made your gigantic move. That is why you need to double-check everything on this day, because while Mercury retrograde is working its magic, things could go wrong, and that is something you want nothing to do with. So, if you're to take a big risk for love, then cover your bases. Do the right thing by yourself. Don't just leap.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You might be at a place in your life where you need to take a leap of faith simply to get things going. You are bored with the way things are and you need a radical change, and you also just so happen to be in love with someone and this relationship looks like it could use some stimulation. Gemini Moon is a very stimulating, exciting transit and it can move you from point A to point B if that's indeed where you want to be.

Today, April 22, 2023, will hit you like a ton of bricks in so much as you will have a revelation today that tells you life is short so you had better get a move on. Today is the day you take that risk, and you don't care what you might be sacrificing. Then again, are you sacrificing anything? This has yet to be seen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.