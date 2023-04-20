3 Zodiac Signs Find Their Happily Ever After On April 21, 2023, During Mercury Retrograde

Today is the first day of the notorious Mercury retrograde, and three zodiac signs find their happily ever after on April 21, 2023. Friday we may find it's not as bad as we might have anticipated. The entire idea and lore of the big, bad Mercury retrograde aren't all that bad, really. In fact, we might be able to take away a few good lessons from it ... at least for today, that is.

Being that this transit is known for messing up communications and wrecking tech, we might not feel as though we can warm to such a beastly transit, and yet, today may bring three zodiac signs a surprise of sorts. This is the day when many of us decide that, that's it! We are now ready for a long-term relationship. Whodathunkit!?

So, what makes a person suddenly want to sign on to a lifetime with another person? Well, love, for one thing, and during the Mercury retrograde, we may also find quick decisions are what's necessary.

Many of us who are in committed relationships realize we can't play this game forever, that settling down and getting serious about is what's knocking at our doors, and today seems like just as good a day as any to let that thought in.

We may be looking at our lives as short; that happens, too. We get it into our minds we're not going to live forever, even when we're very young, and during a transit like Mercury retrograde, we don't want to leave those ends open.

Yes, it's nice to be free like the wind, but it's also nice to know if we seal the deal with someone we love and make it a permanent thing, then we will have that person with us, through thick and thin. This is the day that zodiac signs decide that, yes, this is the stuff dreams are made of. This is the stuff for them; for us and for ... you.

Three zodiac signs find their happily ever after on April 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you'll be experiencing on this first day of the Mercury retrograde on April 21, 2023, is the need to take stock of what you have. You might wake up feeling a bit neurotic as if something is happening and you have no control. In an attempt to gain control, you may want to look over your life to see what it is you can put in order.

You'll discover your romance could see success if you'd take it more seriously, and, come to think of it, Mercury retrograde seems to tap into that area in your brain, where things like long-term relationships seem like good ideas. So, you will follow your gut and your passion, and you will gain control of things once again, by sealing the deal with the person you love. It's ON.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The idea of Mercury retrograde is a joke to you; you've never believed in it, and you don't care what gigantically threatening stuff is supposed to come as a result of it. What you don't realize is that on this day, April 21, 2023, you will fall right into its clutches, and this will play out as you feel fearful of not being 'enough' for your mate. A convoluted thought, yes, but think of it like this: today, you may come to understand if you are to be happy with your mate, then you need to make some concessions.

They want you to commit to them, as they are not in this for the fringe benefits. But, for the sake of their love and your neurotic mind, you will suddenly find the idea of a long-term relationship with this person quite appealing. If you stay with them, then you'll always have someone to love, and in a way, that's what you've always wanted. Admit it!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't automatically think 'peace and harmony' when you think of Mercury retrograde, but you, Pisces, are not here for anything other than that, and transit be damned, you will get what you want. You have a very loving partner who has proved to you they are not only kind and loyal, but that they are 'forever' material.

You know you don't want to cause yourself any undue stress by making any kind of hasty decision, but today will have you feeling very optimistic about the idea of being in a long-term relationship with this trusting individual.

On April 21, 2023, you will know that you are about to take a chance and dive in, but isn't that what life is all about? You know as a Pisces that risk is what brings experience. You are ready to move forward, and you are in this for the long haul, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.