3 Zodiac Signs Have The 'Happiest' Horoscopes On April 22, 2023

Instead of thinking you must only embrace the feels today, try to hold all with equal balance. The Eclipse Portal opened yesterday, and with it, Mercury has also turned retrograde into Taurus. Not only does this feel like a time without boundaries, beyond any logical rationale, but you are now seeing and feeling multiple emotions and possibilities at once.

Shortly after the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries yesterday, the Moon shifted into Gemini giving you the ability to do this. It is a space of understanding where there may be transitions, but there is also the desire to work hard to achieve them. There may be sadness over what you are transitioning out of but also excitement about what you are moving towards.

Of course, there may be love, but seldom do relationships end because there is a lack of it. Instead, it is about growing. It is about letting yourself be open to what life reveals, knowing that in moments such as this when it feels like a giant in-between, there is no one truth you must cling to — but instead multiple. You begin to realize everything can be true all at once.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 22, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is a different side of you that you have been stepping into and embracing more recently. While others may see you as active and always achieving, especially in your career, there is also a desire for passion and purpose. You want to feel connected to every aspect of your life, including your career. You want to feel like you are doing more than connecting the dots or checking off boxes. It now must mean something to you.

While you can enjoy the material benefits of success, what you are after now is the internal kind. You seek the inner feeling of knowing what you are doing is making a difference, and that you are a part of something bigger than yourself. Your intuition has kicked in deeply recently allowing you to feel this energy all the way to your soul. That, however, does not mean you have fully allowed yourself to embrace it.

While the Eclipse and New Moon yesterday was in the sign of Aries, the Moon shifted quickly into your zodiac sign. Because of this, you will still be feeling much of this energy as there is a new beginning that you have been delaying which suddenly seems even more desirable. There will be a strong focus on your inner world today. The desire for connection in all aspects of your life and the restrictions you feel are in place too. In this process, spend time reflecting on whether those restrictions are self-imposed to delay taking a risk or embracing the change that is starting to swirl around you.

While you love to be able to have different options on the table for consideration, you sometimes hesitate in making a choice that feels like it cannot be undone because what if you change your mind later? By doing this, you may be delaying that greater connection to your life, including feeling like you are pursuing your purpose.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes it feels like once certain words are said they cannot be taken back. But for better or for worse, they have been spoken to help you shape what will come next. The Solar Eclipse and New Moon yesterday mentioned some important conversations and feelings that you have been having. This may even have come out as frustration or anger, which is okay.

You are not supposed to be immune to feelings of any kind and often anger is because you feel a boundary was crossed or even that you were betrayed in some way. Anger helps point you in the direction of what you need to change to regain peace. Just be mindful to not get stuck there or let your feelings from one area of your life bleed into another.

Mercury has just turned retrograde in Taurus which means these involving your healing, family and committed relationship are going to be coming up for review. This is the time to embrace the concept of multiple truths. You can have one area of your life that feels like it is a mess and still take steps to invest in something that feels like it is growing forward.

In this process, the most important thing is to be able to take time for yourself and focus on your self-worth, your life values, and those who can help you stay grounded and move through this in the best way possible.

The best though will only ever be imperfect and that is okay too. Embrace all your feelings this week so that you can be sure that the block you feel is not because of your frustration or anger in a particular area of your life. Just because you are having to deal with a challenge does not also mean that a blessing is not getting ready to come in either.

In order to receive and move through both, you need to practice what doing your personal best in any given moment means and that you can have different feelings simultaneously. But to receive and move through both, you need to practice what doing your personal best in any given moment means and that you can have different feelings simultaneously. Just like life, everything is rarely all good — or all bad.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Knowing and advocating for what you are worth is something that takes time to learn. Naturally modesty and never really seeing the light that you shine for others is something that at least in part makes you who you are. However, knowing the brilliance of your inner light has become your strength. You cannot exhaust your light for the sake of trying to make others see theirs.

Instead, it becomes about standing within it and knowing what it is you deserve. This is the space that the universe is currently testing you on because to reach that next new level of commitment within your life as far as your dreams and even love are concerned, this is what you will need to embody.

Advocating for your worth does not require being yelled at. It does not need to be forced, reminded of or even begged for. You can speak your worth, your needs, and what it is you deserve from those in your life, but then it becomes about sitting back into your light and simply observing those who rise and those who do not.

To spend your life reminding someone constantly about your worth, whether in business or love, means that you are also having to still convince yourself of it as well. Instead, know deep down that once you advocate for yourself, once you speak your truth, then it is a matter of sitting back and observing what happens.

Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which began yesterday, will help with this process, as did the Aries Solar New Moon Eclipse which brought about a greater realization of your self-worth and what you truly value about yourself and those in your life. As the Moon shifts into Gemini today, themes around healing, and even your home space will arise. But remember, you get to decide what fulfills your needs and honors your worth because no one will ever get to decide that for you again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.