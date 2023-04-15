3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love On April 16, 2023

Three zodiac signs fall out of love during Moon square Venus on April 16, 2023. That's what the early days bring us and what a lifetime spent with the person we love rewards us with after learning how to navigate this thing called love. Love isn't easy to maintain, even though it's desirable. We don't want to have a hard time with love, and we don't anticipate it; after all, the magic feeling is what we want to last forever, and we throw ourselves into that heady experience, hoping it will at least last the week.

On April 16, 2023, we have a challenging aspect called Moon square Venus, and it will show many of us what disorder and chaos is all about when it comes to love and romance. This is the day when we come to admit something big, something scary...something... life-changing; this is the day we recognize that we have fallen out of love, and once that realization hits, we also know that it's irrevocable. There is no return on this one. When we fall out of love, as tragic as it may be, feel or seem, it's done. There's no going home.

On this date, many of us, namely three zodiac signs, will fall out of love with our long-term partners and their flings and romantic associations. Something just...changed, and we can't help it. We are honest with ourselves; we once loved and no longer feel the same way. It's much harder to keep up appearances and pretend to be in love, and on this day, April 16, during the transit of Moon square Venus, we will own the idea that we are no longer in love. That's that.

Three zodiac signs fall out of love on April 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One of the reasons you're going to call it quits on the love you've been cultivating for so long is that you're just not feeling it anymore. You'd love to keep it going forever, but that's just not how it's turned out, and rather than lie to yourself and pretend, you'd rather respect the person you are involved with and let them know that your feelings have changed.

Perhaps your feelings for them have even improved; you don't need to be smitten in love with them to love them, although they would certainly prefer you to stay in love with them forever. You may have difficulty communicating this idea to them — and who wouldn't? It's not the ideal conversation, but it's true, and while it may be difficult to convey in kind words, you will try and succeed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The only tough thing about today, for you, Cancer, is how you tell the person you are in a romantic relationship with that you are no longer in love with them. You aren't kind about it. Because you are nervous, you overcompensate and end up going too far with your explanation of your feelings, and they will be hurt by how you express yourself.

On April 16, 2023, you will be brutally honest; you are no longer in love with them, but you don't feel like that should necessarily stop things from progressing. You can be friends, right? They may not love this idea as they are still in love with you, and the more you talk it out, the worse it will get. You are way too clumsy with words, and even though your intentions are good, your style is hurtful and inconsiderate.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will come clean with a truth you've known for quite a while: that you are no longer in love with your partner. This doesn't mean you break up or anything changes, as you've harbored this thought for a long time. What you haven't done is told them about it, which you will do today.

But here's the thing, Capricorn; you want to hurt this person, so you are letting this information out today. You want them to know that while you love and honor them, there is a rift between you that will never be mended. Sure, you can work towards higher goals together and live in peace, but on April 16, 2023, you will free yourself from the lie that states that you are in love with someone you are clearly removed from emotionally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.