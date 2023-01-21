If She Does These 10 Things, She's Falling Out Of Love With You

Relationship dynamics are very unpredictable as they involve a human element and human beings are constantly changing and evolving. Relationships require a lot of love, hard work, effort, and commitment but even after all the love, effort, and commitment, people can just outgrow each other and fall out of love.

It can be really painful to see someone you love falling out of love with you but the best you can do is to accept the situation gracefully, end the relationship, and move on.

Here are some signs that you can look out for to find out if your woman doesn’t love you anymore.

10 signs she's falling out of love with you

1. She doesn’t bother anymore.

When a woman stops loving you, she wouldn’t bother about what is going on in her man’s life. Her care and inquisitiveness for her man die off and she stops making any effort to check on you or to find out what’s going on in your life. She really doesn’t bother about anything that you do anymore.

2. She doesn’t find you physically attractive.

When a woman is in love, she would not find anyone more attractive and charming than her man. But once she has fallen out of love with you, she could care less about how you look and would not find you physically attractive. No matter how good-looking you are or how hard you try to impress her, you would not be able to pique her interest.

3. She stops making you feel special.

When a woman is in love, she makes effort to make her man feel loved and special. She would compliment you and shower you with her affection. She would do sweet little romantic things for you, just to see a smile on your face.

But once she has outgrown the love for you, she could care less about how you feel and would stop making any efforts to make you feel special.

4. She cuts off communication.

Communication is the foundation of any relationship. When your woman has shut out all communication with you, it is a clear sign that she is not that into you anymore. The moments where you poured your heart out to each other and shared a good laugh for hours would die off. She would also not let you in on what’s going on in her life and you might just end up feeling like a complete stranger in her life.

5. She doesn’t put in any effort to make the relationship work.

When a woman is in love and she cares about you, she would go to any lengths to make the relationship work. But if this isn’t the case, she would not put any effort to show her care or to make the relationship better.

6. She stops caring about your feelings.

A woman is generally sensitive to her man’s feelings and likes to include him in all things in her life, no matter how big or small. But if she has just started doing everything on her own, without ever stopping to discuss with you or checking in on your feelings, she has grown out of love with you.

7. She doesn’t acknowledge or appreciate your loving gestures.

When a woman really loves you, she would acknowledge and appreciate the little things that you do for her and reciprocate your affection. If she doesn’t love you, she would not be moved by any of your antics or gestures and would completely ignore them.

8. She never initiates the conversation.

When a woman is in love, she would want to talk about everything under the sun with her partner. But if she stopped loving you, she would totally lose the zeal to initiate any conversation with you. You would find that you are the only one who would initiate the conversation all the time and she might not even respond to your efforts to communicate.

9. She stops giving you attention — and she doesn’t need it from you either.

If a woman loves you, she would notice even small things like a new haircut or t-shirt that you sport. She would want to know what’s going on in your life and family but if she has stopped loving you, her attention for you would completely die off.

Forget about inquiring about your whereabouts and your life, she would barely even acknowledge your existence. Once she is out of love, she has lost all interest in giving you attention or getting any attention from you.

She would become totally indifferent to you.

10. Physical intimacy dies off.

When a woman falls out of love, along with emotional intimacy, physical intimacy would die off too. She would not be interested in any gestures of displaying affection, be it kissing or hand-holding, or lovemaking.

Shweta Advani is an HR consultant by profession, a slam poet, and a freelance writer.

