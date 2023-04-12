3 Zodiac Signs With 'Unhappy' Horoscopes On April 13, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 13, 2023, thanks to the Moon and Pluto. But what makes this Thursday so complicated for Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio? On April 13, 2023, our Moon, which is in Aquarius, will conjunct with Pluto, making our daily routine seem strained and forced, and unhappy.

While we can probably all agree that it's good to maintain a routine as it keeps us on our toes with things like hygiene, work, and eating habits...the kicker to the story here today is that, whatever we do, no matter how good it is, we won't be satisfied with it. That's the Pluto touch, and during Moon conjunct Pluto, we may even throw in a little self-doubt or disgust in the deal.

This transit amplifies our emotions, so we take things a little too seriously. We find fault in this and problems with that. We may get stuck on a problem and end up dwelling on it all day. And for zodiac signs in astrology, we may even give up trying. We want things to work so badly, and when they don't, we throw our hands in the air, huff and puff, and eventually give up.

Another characteristic of this transit is an obsession, and in this case, on April 13, 2023, our obsession will be with 'getting it right.' Now, we can see how troubling this day will be, as we are stuck on a routine that isn't working for us, yet we won't give up on it. When we finally give up, which we will be doing, we will leave ourselves in a place of frustration and insecurity. Our problem may all be in our heads, but has that ever made it better? Not today, no.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes Signs on April 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Even though you've worked hard on becoming healthier and happier, today may bring back certain old memories that may trigger negative responses. You might be having a grand old time with your romantic partner, and yet, during Moon conjunct Pluto, on April 13, 2023, some of the old reliable neurotic behavior may come back for a visit, which will throw you for a loop. While you aren't usually jealous or possessive, you might find a good reason to feel this way today, as you may misinterpret something your partner says or does, which could set you off on a dark path of emotions.

You may even recognize that you're taking your feelings 'too far,' but that will not stop you from going all the way. You have to hope that your partner is compassionate enough just to let you have your moment because there is a tendency today for you to become quite destructive.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your main problem today is an oldie but goody in the idea of letting go. You feel as though that's what you do with your life, you concentrate on all the things of the past that you need to release, and on days like today, with the Moon conjunct with Pluto as your influence, you end up practically celebrating the pain that comes with these bad memories. You indulge in the past, and it does you no good, and yet, you can't stop; it's like an addiction that continues to claim you, and you don't stop yourself in time.

This is also why it continues and why you've noticed this behavior in yourself before the work you've done to release yourself from the past was never sincere. During Moon conjunct Pluto, you will feel the emotional burden of holding on for too long to a memory that no longer has relevance.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What will bug you the most today, April 13, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, is that you will feel as though you have no control over the present situation and that whatever is happening feels threatening to you. Feeling that you can't do anything about it will frustrate you and stir up old memories of past times when you once before, couldn't do something about a situation. That situation ended up destroying something you once loved.

You feel like you can't get on top of this situation today, and you need to; the more you need, the less you get in this case, and if things turn for the worse, you might flip it all and become abusive. When you can't control something, Scorpio, you tend to want to override it, and in doing so, you end up pushing way too hard, which leads to you hurting people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.