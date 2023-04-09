3 Zodiac Signs With 'Inconvenient' Horoscopes On April 9, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 9, 2023; it all starts with inconvenience. OK, today isn't here to make anyone happy; we get that. On April 9, 2023, we have the personality-twisting transit of Moon square Saturn, and as it goes with this transit, it never really backs off until it's too late. We will notice something about ourselves today; we aren't fond of who we've become, and while that is so far from ideal and so totally dark, we have to know that, as 'mama said' — there would be days like this, and well, today is one of 'em.

During the transit of Moon square Saturn, we will have difficulty managing our emotions and relationships. This aspect can create tension between the emotional needs of the Moon and Saturn's restrictive energy, leading to insecurity and fear in some individuals. What's worse is that the person we fear the most is our own selves. Perhaps we know ourselves too well, which might imply that we know how we will react in certain situations...and those situations will come up on April 9, 2023.

Of all the zodiac signs, three, in particular, will negatively react to this transit. We will hear things we don't want to hear, even if those are helpful. We will find that truths are inconvenient, and if we can avoid owning up to things like personal responsibilities, we will do just that. Today is all about avoiding the truth, especially when that truth reveals something about who we are, something we hoped to keep hidden. We do not want this mystery 'out of the bag,' and we certainly don't want to have to explain ourselves during Moon square Saturn.

The zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign ruled by the Moon, you, Cancer, can be particularly sensitive and emotional and boy, oh boy, will that show up today at all the wrong moments. When the Moon is square Saturn, your feelings of worthlessness will come out to play in full force.

Your main feeling of the day is loneliness; you may feel isolated and dejected. You know that you could say what's on your mind and receive yourself to a degree, but because of Moon square Saturn's restrictive nature, you won't be able to open your mouth. This will add to your desire to withdraw and sulk. If you are challenged, you will lash out or defend yourself to the point where whoever is talking with you want to run away from you because you are too harsh on them. You don't set out to hurt anyone, but you may do just that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you are notorious for valuing harmony and balance, you may feel the negative effects of Moon square Saturn in your romantic relationship. What's worse is that you feel this nagging sense of inadequacy or insecurity, and you may struggle to find a meaningful connection with the person you are in a relationship with.

This self-doubt is highly detrimental and will put your partner in a position where they must explain everything to you as if you were a baby. And on April 9, you will resent this kind of treatment, even though your behavior leads them to believe you want to be treated with kid gloves. You give off the vibe of being needy, and yet, when someone tends to your needs, you throw a fit and send them away.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because your signs are ruled by Saturn, you will definitely experience the effects of Moon square Saturn more intensely. The last thing you want on this earth is to feel emotionally repressed, yet that's your prize for the day. Today, April 9, puts you right into the position you detest most: where you cannot express yourself, no matter what. Ordinarily, you like saying what's on your mind, and even if it takes a whole lot of nerve to do so, you are someone who doesn't want to hold back.

And then there's today with the transit of Moon square Saturn, and all you can think of is how wrong your thoughts are and how awful you are for thinking them. It's all about hyped-up self-criticism today. You've been down this road before, and you've despised the feeling it awards you with. Today is a carbon copy of that kind of day.

