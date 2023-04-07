3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes, Saturday, April 8, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 8, 2023, due to the energies of Mercury and Mars. We can release our intuition on Saturday and learn something new about ourselves. Saturday's energy supports logic and making wise choices allowing three zodiac signs to feel confident and excited about the future. Let's find out what the day has in store for Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 8, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Underneath everything you have told yourself lies the truth of what genuinely means for you. It is easy to lose yourself at times in life. To become consumed with following the blueprint of a life laid out for you by others who were too afraid to try for more. But you are so much more than just doing what you are supposed to do. You owe it to yourself to listen to this voice inside, to allow yourself to reach for the opportunities that you know are meant for you, that you deserve to live a life of fulfillment and happiness. Right now, you are being guided to release any tendencies to sacrifice your own dreams for others. What is right for you will always be what is right for those who are truly meant to be walking this life path with you.

But to do that, you must release the guilt of making new and different decisions. You must understand that the validation you provide yourself will never be replaced by what others offer you. You are more than just doing what you are supposed to do. Take that chance on that new life that is blossoming in front of you. Do not question the goodness the universe is trying to guide you with, and tune into your own internal knowing. You have a deep sense of intuition that you sometimes doubt because there is not the logic to back it up. But as you follow it, you will see that sometimes the most unknown path flows easily.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your plans will always be limited by the feelings you can embrace. Your emotions or desires for what you want life to be or even what you need can never be logically organized. You may never understand why you feel what you do, yet that does not mean that you are wrong. You must approach your emotions as truth. As the core part of your own internal compass that can guide any choice or decision forward. If not, then you end up invalidating your feelings, trying to find what makes sense instead of what is real. You are a healing sign, and because of that, you have enormous potential to honor those feelings inside you so that you can create a life based on who you are instead of who you are trying to be. The more that you can take a feeling and trust it as intuition, then the more you will understand that it does not need to be explained.

In this, your own sense of security is found within your ability to acknowledge your feelings and create decisions around them instead of the plans or details outside of yourself. You can operate from logic, yet embracing your intuitive, emotional self takes risk because it means you may have to abandon those rational plans – even if only temporarily. If there is anything in your life that you are trying to talk yourself into, stop. If there is anything that you are forcing so hard, release it. Look for what is growing in your life that you never even planted the seeds for. Embrace what you cannot stop thinking of and hold that inner feeling inside as the only map for the new life that you are dreaming of.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

No one is going to disagree that life has been challenging recently, but that is only because you are being prepared for a total upgrade. As the cosmos continues to turn today, you will have a chance to embrace your own expansion and dreams fully. When life has been hard, it can be its own challenge to allow yourself to believe in a time when it will not be. To let yourself hope or even conceive of what it would feel like to settle into bed each evening feeling completely at peace with your life to the point where you wonder if you are dreaming. But your mind creates so much of your reality, especially when allowing that darker emotional self to keep you safe.

But you have a whole other side. You have an immense capability to feel, understand, to pivot and to love. Lean into your lighter side today as you reflect on how your decisions or choices would be different if you had not experienced the loss, pain, or heartbreak that you have, how you would move differently, how you would dream, and even how you would trust your intuition. Do not let the past make you doubt your hope. Do not let the phase of growth you have given up on your ability to bloom. Life is not only made up of challenges but also created from the spoils of redemption, and it is time to let yourself embrace every intuitive knowing and heart-centered desire. Dream from your soul up. Live as if anything is possible and trust that, as necessary, the path will appear as you need it to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.