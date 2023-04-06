These 3 Zodiac Signs Friendships Change On April 6, 2023

It's not every day that one gets to talk about the astrological transit of Mercury conjunct Node, but that's why April 6, 2023 exists — to change our friendships! We have this very interesting event today, and it could change how we perceive our friends and those we consider acquaintances. One trait that comes with the transit Mercury conjunct Node is the idea of going over 'what went wrong.' And yes, that may sound like a minefield of sorts, but it might also make or break a relationship.

Sometimes, we must talk about the past, especially when our friendships can't move forward until we confront certain old memories. We need to get rid of old resentments, and if the friendship is strong enough, we might be able to breathe easier if we can get those dreaded memories out of the way. Dreaded memories are the elephant in the room, and as we've all come to discover, it's best to address that elephant rather than pretend it doesn't exist.

One of the things that may come up today for zodiac signs is the idea of self-reflection. We want to improve our own lives, and so we not only want to share that positive trajectory with our beloved friends, we want to see whether they are on the same track as we are; in fact, we want to inspire them to change, to grow and to learn right by our sides. We love our friends and the relationships we have with them; today is for recognizing that and wanting more positivity in the future.

Three zodiac signs friendships change on April 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's on the menu for today, Taurus, is forgiveness. You are now ready to let whatever it is that was bugging you to slide. You and a friend have been at odds with each other, and the more time goes on, the more you don't feel a need to keep up the feelings. During Mercury conjunct Node, you will see no reason to keep up the memory of something that once hurt you because whatever it was, and however it involved the person you call 'friend' now, is no longer relevant.

In other words, you've been at odds with a friend now for a way longer period of time than was ever necessary. If you're feeling up to it, talk it out, but talk with the purpose of ending it once and for all, meaning the problem, not the actual friendship. Life is way too short to let a petty memory ruin a good friendship, so do the right thing, and let the love flow. Forgive, forget, and move on. It's all good.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have started to notice that your friendship with someone you absolutely love and respect has taken on strained tones. It's as if you both want to secretly tear each other's throats out for no reason whatsoever. You notice it, and so do they, and it makes neither of you happy to admit to it. During Mercury conjunct Node, on April 6, 2023, you will sit down with your good buddy and have a heart-to-heart that will make all the difference in the world.

All you needed was a real down-to-earth conversation, which should be too hard because those down-to-earth conversations come most naturally to you both. You will find that the transit Mercury conjunct Node is on your side, Virgo, and it helps you confront your friend and get the job of confrontation out of the way. Get back to the friendship, as this one is meant to last.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You and a friend of yours have had a rift. While they may not know it, it bothers you, and while you don't want to push it, you do want to reach out to them and improve things. During Mercury conjunct Node on April 6, 2023, you will decide it's better to get up your courage and do the right thing. You will contact this friend and be very friendly towards them; you want them to understand that you aren't ready just to let things slip away.

This friend means everything to you, and you don't see the point in holding on to your pride for the sake of being right..or wrong. During Mercury conjunct Node, you want your friend back, and that's the thing with friends...they usually do come back. Yours will. It may take a little more work, but the love is there, and it will prevail, Capricorn. Don't worry too much about the rift; work on the togetherness rather than the separation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.