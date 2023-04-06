The April 6, 2023 Full Moon In Libra Creates 'Rough' Horoscopes For Three Zodiac Signs

On April 6, 2023, we have a Full Moon in Libra, which could potentially spell trouble and 'rough horoscopes' for three particular zodiac signs. This Full Moon can bring out passion, action and aggression in many signs, and we all know how easily that could take a wrong turn. While we may feel very good about being passionate about a topic, we also know that our passions, especially during the full moon, can become overwrought and way too much for others to deal with. Typical Full Moon stuff, here, signs — we're looking at bossiness, bullying and lots of 'my way or the highway!'

We're also looking at rash decision-making and the negative consequences of that kind of hasty move-making. We are impulsive and annoying today and the real problem is that for the three signs most affected by the Full Moon in Libra — we actually believe we're right. We think we're doing the right thing, the good thing...and all we will get for our efforts is aggravation and rejection. Argh!

Another problem with today is in how we approach things like career and ambition; we want things done now, and when we can't get the instant gratification that we need, we may throw an inner hissy-fit...or worse...a public tantrum that will only end up with our own humiliation. Today is the day that can easily go wrong for many people if they don't watch their own behavior. We have to pull back to a degree, lest we mess up everything good things that we've previously created.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 6, 2023.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's not much that you can do today that doesn't come with tension, stress and anxiety, and while you personally know that you'll rise above it all, during the Full Moon on April 6, 2023, you may have a hard time getting to that 'risen' place. Expect arguments at the workplace and a hold-up that will absolutely prevent any progress. During a Full Moon, something will slow things up so that you'll be lucky not to throw your hands up in the air and walk away from it. You may start out with great intentions, but what are they worth if your frustration levels get the better of you, and quickly, at that. You may find that you cannot stick around for the annoyances, and you may end up shirking your responsibilities.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Between a rock and a hard place describes your day today, Libra, as the Full Moon really messes with your sense of balance. On April 6, 2023, you will feel as though you're being torn in two. On one hand, you feel happy with how your romantic relationship is going, and on the other hand, you want to mention that 'one thing' to your partner that you know, if mentioned, will upset the entire day.

And so, of course, because you will go ahead and mention it, and yes, it will create the effect you dreaded. You might not be able to withhold your feelings today, and in the end, you'll know that you blew the day apart...but you just had to because you couldn't NOT mention that one little thing. You just HAD to speak up. OK, now you know. And so do they.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't mind being the person others turn to for advice or assistance; in fact, you like being helpful. However, you may find that you are being taken advantage of and might not know how to say NO to whomever it is that requires so much of your time that you feel strangled and breathless by their demands.

There is someone in your life, and on April 6, 2023, this person is going to be so assertive and pushy with you that you'll be torn as to whether you should humble yourself and get on with the helping, or whether you want to turn away from them — for good. You don't like being put under this kind of pressure. This isn't the 'good kind of pressure.' You are happy to help but are rabidly opposed to being used and tossed aside afterward.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.