3 Zodiac Signs Want To Have Fun With Someone They Love April 1, 2023

Three zodiac signs want to have fun on April 1, 2023, and they are ready to enjoy all the day brings. No matter the weather, a feeling always comes with April 1, when Springtime 'really' begins. With March out of the way, we're finally starting to thaw out from whatever the Winter brought into our lives. We make our own Springtime, and so much of it is in our minds. Something about April gets us stoked for good times, and when a transit like Moon trine Jupiter backs us, we can't help but want to party.

Of course, not everyone joins in on this wave, but for those dedicated to having a good time, Moon trine Jupiter comes at an opportune moment. We want this, and we want it because we are tired of feeling glum; we want to feel that Jupiter vibe as we know it's going to take us places, as in places where we feel good, hopeful and ready to begin anew.

We want the party, and we want it now. April 1 may come with its foreboding antics, as it's associated with the jerk holiday of April Fools' Day, but that doesn't mean we want anything to do with falling for pranks or pulling them. We merely want to have a good time, and we who are strong enough to pull ourselves out of our Winter funks will pursue happiness on April 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs want to have fun with the one they love on April 1, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being that you are just as a-social as you are social, you'll flip over to the social side on this day, April 1, 2023, as the transit of Moon trine Jupiter feels way too inspiring to sit at home by yourself. Ordinarily, that wouldn't feel like too bad of an idea, but not today. Today is for getting together with people and doing what you love best: eating. Yes, food plays a big role in today's fun-filled antics, and whether you are someone who likes to cook or you are simply a foodie who loves to indulge, in your world, it's better to gather a crowd around you so that the enjoyment will be all the more...enjoyable. You love your friends, and they love you right back, so why not take advantage of your brilliant good mood? You will do just that. Expect a party tonight, Gemini...wear loose clothes!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are, to be honest with yourself, there's never really a time when you're not down for a party, and tonight seems to put you in the right place at the right time. You are keen on the effects of Moon trine Jupiter, as you feel almost compelled to get together with friends. You may find yourself singing karaoke or going to a place where everyone is dressed to the nines. It doesn't matter what day of the week it is, you are ready...and the truth is, you're always ready. On April 1, what makes you even more enthused about going out and having a good time is that it no longer feels like Winter, no matter where you live. You are one with nature, and life feels refreshed again, and who are you to say 'no' to a get-together with like-minded partiers?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With March now over and done with, you can't help but feel a certain kind of relief; March may have contained your birthday, but it was also representative of slow movement and withdrawal. You need the April vibe to breathe again, and on April 1, 2023, you'll be feeling oddly jubilant; you may want to celebrate the new month simply because it has finally arrived. You associate this month with flowers and fresh rain, new friendships and getting out of the house. During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you'll know there is only one option today: to set up some time with friends and get to the partying. You aren't about going hog-wild; you want to eat, drink and be merry. Maybe throw a couple of songs in there while you're at it. All you know is that today allows you to have a good time and are one hundred percent up for the challenge.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.