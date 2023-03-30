3 Zodiac Signs Reject Love March 30, 2023, During Mars Trine Saturn

On March 30, 2023, we will be experiencing a very forceful transit, which is that of Mars trine Saturn. While this transit can act as an inspiration and a positively charged power in our lives, it can also make us overreact; we are almost 'too' ambitious during this time, which means we are also impatient, pushy and demanding. Mars trine Saturn brings out a side to certain zodiac signs that might be considered snobbish or too selective. We want what we want, and anything less than what we want might be considered inferior.

We will be practical and efficient in love and romance. We aren't here to waste our time, and if we find ourselves in romantic situations that we feel are hopeless, we will show those we believe are wasting our time to the door. We have very little patience with people; we have our eyes on the prize, and during Mars trine Saturn, that prize is about independence and self-sufficiency.

Where this becomes a negative experience is in the idea that we can't handle things like 'being polite.' We don't feel like politeness gets our point across today. We are to the point, but that point will feel like a stab wound to the person we decide needs to receive that point. And for those most affected by Mars trine Saturn, it will show up as drive and ambition; unfortunately, there is no room for love in this equation. Love, today, is something we can do without. Maybe tomorrow, but certainly not today.

On March 30, 2023, three zodiac signs reject love:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What throws your romantic partner off today is that you seem completely different on March 30 than you were only yesterday. That is because something clicked in you, and during Mars trine Saturn, you have one thing in mind: business. You have zero space in your world for love, kindness or romantic gestures during this time. You want to see action and success and don't want anyone standing in your way. You perceive love as a hindrance during this transit, as it completely sidetracks you from your goal. You can't seem to reconcile the idea that you can have both love and success, and because you are emotionally tied to both ideas, you opt for being cold, hard and mean on this day. You don't know how to be in love and successful at work simultaneously, and today brings that to light.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What March 30, 2023, brings out in you is frustration; you have worked so hard to get where you are, and suddenly, during Mars trine Saturn, you see everything as a threat to that success. You don't want to bother with love right now, as this is the biggest distraction you can think of. What's worse is that you are in a relationship with someone now floundering, waiting for your next severe move. You have put them in a state of nervousness, and even that is something you don't want to take responsibility for. Mars trine Saturn puts you on edge, and the last thing you need right now is someone to 'cuddle' you. You reject love and affection because you aren't in the mood for distractions and don't care if your partner understands your motives.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Practicality is your standard, Capricorn, and when it comes to business and finance, you will do what you must carry on. You always have, and you always will, and even though you are a responsible and loving partner in your love relationship, there are times when you don't want to be held to their standards. You are only concerned with your own, and on March 30, 2023, during the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you know what is needed, and love is definitely not a part of that. If you walk away from your partner mid-sentence, you don't care how they interpret it; you are very clear with them. You do not intend to spend time with them today, and they need to get it through their truck skulls that you have someone else planned. It's that easy. Cold, but easy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.