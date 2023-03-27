3 Zodiac Signs Hearts Are Easily Broken, Due To The Moon In Cancer March 28, 2023

It's almost inevitable that someone is going to get heartbroken during the Moon in Cancer, even if it's we who break our own hearts. What does that even mean, 'we who break out own hearts'? That sounds insane! Isn't heartbreak something that we suffer at the hands of someone else? Not necessarily, which is why on March 28, 2023, during the Moon in Cancer, we have to be extra careful of what's going on inside our hearts and minds.

Today is a day of self-indulgence, not necessarily the kind that comes with Haagen-Das. Today is the day we explore our dark side, and as it is said, if you seek, you find. Today, we find. We set out on a search for everything that has ever made us feel sad, bitter, lonely, and dejected, and because we are keen students of our personal pain and victimization, we find exactly what we are looking for.

We're basically setting ourselves up for the fall, on this day, during the Moon in Cancer. If anyone so much as looks at us 'the wrong way' we will, no doubt, take it too seriously and make ourselves into sad and weepy victims. We want our hearts to break today to justify our dark feelings. And for three zodiac signs, the feeling of being broken-hearted is sadly, second nature to them. Today is the day when many people rely on their pain to identify with; today, March 28, allows us to feel justified in how wronged we believe we've been. Today is the day we break our own hearts...because 'we can.'

Three zodiac signs whose hearts are easily broken on March 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't easily admit to feeling broken-hearted, but you know that you certainly don't feel 'right' on this day, March 28, 2023. Because we have the transit of Moon in Cancer at this time, you feel tender, sensitive...you might go as far as to say you feel depressed over the way things have turned out in your life. You like to come across as if the world is your oyster, but today just don't feel that way about you.

You've done a few 'bad things' in your life, and for some reason, now, you feel as though you are being karmically repaid. You aren't even sure if what you've done was really 'that bad', but it probably came with breaking someone else's heart. You refuse to take on guilt as you feel it's a worthless emotion, but the way you process your feelings of whatever happened in the past now shows up as the guilt that breaks your own heart.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know right at the start of the day that something is not working; you don't feel like doing anything other than laying in the bed, thinking about your past and the people who have come and gone in your life. It's a day of sad reflection, and you can't shake the feeling that you should have done things differently. This is typical of the Moon in Cancer, as it stirs up old emotions in us and makes us feel as though we didn't do enough.

And for you, Virgo, the idea of accepting guilt is all too easy a job, and the more you indulge in this guilt, the more you feel your heart breaks. You also know that you're in control of your feelings, and yet, you can't help but feel as though you deserve to feel bad. You are your own worst enemy today, but you will feel differently tomorrow, thankfully.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are days when everything in the world seems sunny and bright to you, and unfortunately, today is not one of those days. On March 28, 2023, during the Moon in Cancer, you will find that you are both anxious and living in the past. You can't shake certain old memories, and you feel as though they have come back to haunt you. You remember an old relationship; your feeling is one of regret and heartache.

You can't help but feel you should have tried harder to keep that person in your life, but then, they didn't try too hard either. The whole memory makes you sad and depressed, and that feeling stays with you throughout the day. You are overly sensitive due to the Moon in Cancer, but it won't take you all the way down. As mentioned, it's an 'indulgence.' You let yourself feel the misery as if there's something to be gained from it.

