3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Love The Most On March 28, 2023, During Mercury Conjunct Jupiter

Jupiter is in the house today, meaning we'll dream big dreams and see big future visions. It's always good to have a Jupiter transit; however, today's cosmic influence comes from Mercury conjunct Jupiter, which puts a different spin on the power of the largest planet in our solar system. Because Mercury is now involved, we will see how our big dreams can become big, needy obsessions. On March 28, 2023, during Mercury conjunct Jupiter, zodiac signs will go from wanting to be loved to needing it desperately.

The thing about having big dreams is that, sooner or later, we actually want to see them come true. We want our love lives to start looking like our visions, and when things don't start coming true immediately, we begin to get antsy and frustrated; this leads us to feel even needier, and during transits like Mercury conjunct Jupiter, we become bottomless pits of need. And we all know how that goes: nothing can fill a bottomless pit.

We're not just talking about wanting the attention of a partner; we are looking at the grand scheme of things. We want to be loved, accepted, cared for, and promised...we want the world because that's what Jupiter wants us to want, but when in conjunction with Mercury, we want what isn't available at the moment, and that is what brings our day to a crashing halt. We need things we can't even put a finger on; we just...need.

Three zodiac signs need to be loved the most on March 28, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you would ever admit to is the idea that you are needy. It's like a curse word to you, and there's a good reason for it; it suggests that you aren't whole 'as is' and that there's something 'out there' that you need to feel complete. Today, during Mercury conjunct Jupiter, you'll see how hard it is to repress this feeling, as you can't help but feel as though you've been deprived of the love you believe you deserve.

And yet, something in you prevents this from happening; still, you refuse to see that you play a part in this. You want to be loved, be accepted for the first time in your life, and refuse to take responsibility for the possibility that you might be the one who stands in your way. Your need for love surpasses your ability to work today, and you might come to understand this feeling as self-loathing. If there's anything you need, Libra, it's self-love. Do not deprive yourself any longer.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Much like Libra, you aren't about to admit that you feel anything that even resembles 'need.' And yet, here you are, and it's March 28, and all you feel is lonely and isolated in your little world. You pretend to be strong and self-sufficient, and on this day, during Mercury conjunct Jupiter, you may start to think that perhaps you've been lying to yourself all along. Your truth starts to emerge during this transit, and it is one where you are staring at yourself in the mirror, and all you see looking back at you is 'need.'

You need love, and it's time to allow yourself that love, Scorpio. What have you been holding on to that has prevented you from having what you need? You will see some serious introspection today and come to terms with the idea that you can be satisfied. There's no reason to deny yourself the love that exists just for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The main problem with today is that you know you are loved and supported, yet you're not feeling it. It's as if everyone has an abandoned ship, and there you are, alone, waiting for it all to start sinking. You can be so dramatic at times, Pisces, and yet, it can't be helped; it's just who you are. And on March 28, 2024, during the transit of Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Aries, those feelings of isolation and neediness will peak, and you may feel emotionally drained by them.

What's worse is that the people in your life who love you will come to your aid and try to 'rescue' you from your feelings of doubt, and still, you won't believe them; you don't trust that anything lasts; on this day. Life is a slippery thing to you, and love is something you can only see as that which will eventually end. Dark much? You'll get through it.

