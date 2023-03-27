3 Zodiac Signs Feel 'Stuck' On March 28, 2023, During Moon Trine Saturn

Here we have an interesting psychologically-twisted day, as March 28, 2023, puts us in direct contact with our own stubbornness. What we may see happening on this day is how we return to the ways of old only to find that our ways are now either obsolete or irrelevant. What this means is that today is one of those "Get off my lawn" days, meaning we're stuck in the past, believing only in the rules of the past, and therefore, we come across as...well, ancient. No matter how old or young we are, today is the day we show ourselves to be stuck in our ways.

What causes this 'stuck-ness' is the transit known as Moon trine Saturn. The transit itself doesn't necessarily promise negativity; it just makes us hold on a little too tightly to the things we believe in, even if those things have become outdated or unworkable. For some signs, we may even see that we cling to old ideas that we already know have no validity, but because we're 'stuck' we don't move out of it.

We're stubborn and unmoving on this day, and it's because we are afraid to 'leave our posts.' We have somehow decided that we are the new gatekeeper, or rather...the old guard. One of the reasons we won't budge is because to budge means to give in and to give in means that something has changed. Today provides us with the knowledge that in the face of change, we will fight to stay the same.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For the longest time, you have felt as though you are the very representative of that which you believe in. And while that shows strong conviction and pride, it may also show that you are unbendable and, therefore, you can break. During Moon trine Saturn on March 28, 2023, you will be in a situation that requires you to 'go with the flow' except 'the flow' is something you simply cannot understand, and so you will end up rebelling. This reaction of yours will set you apart from your peers, who are willing to grow and change and are practically begging you to come on board with them. Still, you feel as though you are betraying your own judgment if you go along with the mob, and so you'll end up sitting this one out. The problem here is that you don't want to sit it out; you want to be involved...but you want it your way, and that's just not happening today, during Moon trine Saturn.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Stubborn is your middle name, and it's usually worked for you, as you know yourself and you know when you don't want to be pushed. Today, March 28, 2023, pushes you into a situation where 'everyone' around you insists that you do something that you know you will NOT be doing. Your reason as to why not is yours alone to understand, but that will not stop everyone around you from pushing and pushing you to do things their way. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll be in touch with everything that is Taurus in nature, meaning you have your reasons, and you can't be persuaded to change. You also don't care if others think you're being archaic or ridiculously old-fashioned. You are who you are, and during Moon trine Saturn, you'll stick to your guns, so to speak. You cannot be budged to do something you simply don't believe in. That's that.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will make a blunder today that will end a relationship for good. You don't do this intentionally, but you have your 'ways,' and when someone in your life suggests something to you that rubs you the wrong way, instead of talking it out, you immediately shut them down. During Moon trine Saturn, on March 28, 2023, you will insult someone so badly — but you won't know just how far over the line you've stepped. You will lose the faith of this person, and things between the two of you will change forever. To keep control of your own life and belief system, you will say something so utterly offensive to someone who hoped very much for you to join them, and this will topple the scales of this relationship. You may regret it after, but the damage will already be so deep that it will no longer matter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.