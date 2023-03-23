Relationships 'Don't Work Out' For 4 Zodiac Signs Starting March 26, 2023

As you settle into the new energies of Pluto and Mars this week, the reality of your relationship will finally find a place of acceptance that allows you to make the decision you have had in your heart for the past few months. While it is exciting when a planet changes signs, especially in terms of Pluto and Mars, who spent such a long time in Capricorn and Gemini, it takes a while for the new reality to sink in.

Since the start of the year, you have had suspicions that your relationship was not the one you were meant to remain in; however, clarity had not arrived yet, and it felt like the timing was somehow off. Now that Pluto has shifted into Aquarius, beginning a new twenty-year cycle, and Mars ended its seven-month stay in Gemini along with the powerful portal associated with the Aries New Moon — the clarity has finally arrived.

Everything seems different this week, and while it may have felt like there was the only reason to try to make it work or stick it out, now you cannot find a single reason to stay.

This is the power of growth and finding acceptance for how things are. Not everything can or should be saved, especially if it is just one more step in your evolutionary journey, but it can be made the most of. In the days ahead, as you breathe in a fresh breath of clarity, you will also find the acceptance you were looking for, finally allowing you to start moving forward.

Here are the horoscopes for the 4 zodiac signs who fall out of love & end relationships for the week of March 26 – April 1, 2023.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week, not only are you settling into the new energy of Pluto having shifted out of your sign for the first time, but the First Quarter Moon also occurs within your polarizing sign of Cancer. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, and while it shifted into Aquarius late last week, you will be immersed in the freedom that comes with knowing exactly who you are and what you want. Right now, it is extremely common for those who are natal Capricorns to be going through an ending or dramatic transition to their relationship, especially if there are significant milestones of the relationship from 2007-2009 as this new phase was beginning. This is because Pluto within your zodiac sign has worked to dismantle beliefs that no longer or never truly resonate, and when that happens, often, your romantic relationship inevitably changes.

Alongside the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, which activates your seventh house of relationships, you will feel the urge to push through any restrictions you feel there are to follow your true passion. This is due to Mars, now also in Cancer, creating a tribe with Saturn in Pisces, which creates an unstoppable force in moving towards what and who feels meant for you – and away from what does not.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week you are dealing with a lot of conflicting energies. First, Pluto shifted to Aquarius after its stint in Capricorn, about your fifth house. During this time, Pluto helped you see your relationships' truth. What was real — now that it is moved into your sixth house, the sector of well-being, you no longer tolerate anything that feels like it drains your energy and positivity and even takes a toll on your health.

This week Saturn in Pisces also trines Mars in Cancer, which creates a desire to follow through on creating what you really want for yourself and your life. Pisces rules your seventh house of relationships, which means that while you may want to stay within your relationship, this week, it may feel like there are more negatives than positives about staying. This feeling will be enhanced as Mars in Cancer draws you to be more social and get out with friends, for the chance of meeting someone new dramatically increases. As a Virgo, you are entering a time centered around healing yourself due to Pluto in Aquarius, which means staying in those unbalanced and unhealthy relationships is no longer an option.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Overall, Aries, you must make peace with the romantic choices you made when you did not know who you truly were so that it does not ruin your future. Pluto in Aquarius will turn the shift on your friendships and social sector, which is your eleventh house, meaning that this will be the area of your life that you need to invest in and bring change to. But as part of a bigger story, Jupiter in your zodiac sign and the first house is helping you to expand and trust your inner self to make the changes you seek.

With Mars in Cancer creating a trine to Saturn in Pisces, you will uncover deeper motives and truths regarding your committed relationship. As you begin stepping back into your power and learning more about who you are, you will see things from a unique perspective.

Of course, you may feel certain obligations within your life, but not making authentic changes based on them means you are not being true to yourself. Use the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Cancer this week to overcome any restrictions and challenges at home so that you can become the person you know you are, which will also open a relationship that is truly in alignment with you.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars, the planet of action, ambition, and change, recently ended its seven-month stay in your sign and first house as it moved into Cancer. Cancer rules your second house of value, which in terms of love, helps you see who is beneficial to your life and who is not. While Mars was in your zodiac sign, making a definitive decision you felt confident about was challenging. But as you gain distance from that energy and the clarity of having Mars in Cancer along with the First Quarter Moon, you will be more confident in taking those steps you know you need to.

First Quarter Moon in Cancer highlights the balance between it and the Sun in Aries, giving you the focus of listening to your truth in terms of what action to take. This is the week you should finally feel free to decide what you can stick to and be optimistic about your future. While endings always bring a sense of the unknown, you can feel positive about the space you are making for your deeper passions thanks to Saturn in Pisces, ruler of your tenth house of career. You are focused more on discovering and following your purpose than trying to make a relationship work that you now know just is not meant to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.