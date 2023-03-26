3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On March 27, 2023, Thanks To Moon Sextile Mercury

Today brings us a good opportunity to mend all wounds and plan for a future...with the loves of our lives. We have all received the memo: nothing in life is easy. In fact, the minute we realize that life is, well, hard, it actually becomes easy simply because we're not expecting a joyride. It's all about expectations; not to say that we should expect less, but we need to keep our expectations realistic or suffer the pain of disappointment.

Couples that have been together for a while will benefit the most from today's astrological transits. First, we have Moon sextile Mercury to provide a safe, intelligent space to set up communications. We need to trust our partners with our very lives if we are to work with them for the rest of our lives, and on this day, March 27, we should see very agreeable circumstances for that.

As we also have Moon sextile Jupiter, couples who fall under three specific zodiac signs will feel confident that whatever they come up with today — as a plan — will work and continue to work. Jupiter's energy is about building, expanding, positive growth and momentum. We may see that our partners respect us more on this day and that we feel safe and secure around them. Today offers us a chance to see our love lives clearly, without the frills and without the burden of judgment. We want what's best and are fearless enough to figure out how to create it.

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on March 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time for you and your mate to get down to business, and while that might not sound too romantic, you know what you're doing: you're planning for the future, and what better day than today to put your best ideas into motion? On March 27, 2023, you will feel inspired by Moon sextile Mercury, as it has you thinking deeper thoughts; you are one to analyze just about everything, and while your romantic life seems to be going along smoothly, you can't help but feel that something needs...improvement. And why not! You are a determined and thoughtful Gemini, and you don't see a reason why things should become even better than they already are. Today, during Moon sextile Mercury, you and your partner will put your heads together and devise a workable plan...filled with vacation ideas, location interests and new things to do together as a couple.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you find that the stress in your life is down, as it will be on this date, March 27, 2023, you like to become very generous with your partner. You know that you drive them crazy with your tension and your overthinking, but during Moon sextile Mercury, on this day, you will want to treat them to something they rarely get: your amazingly good and fun mood. When you get this way, you want to share, and you trust your partner is always there for you — and they are. During Moon sextile Mercury, you won't shy away from the deeper topics, and you'll find that when the two of you start 'going intellectual,' you really enjoy it. You are tired of dumbing down to avoid heavy issues, and today is the day you work that big brain of yours. Nothing like a good stimulating conversation to make you feel close to the person you love.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you are a Sagittarius in a relationship that has spanned a decent amount of time, then you will find that on this day, March 27, 2023, you and your mate will feel so easy around each other it will be noticeable. It's taken you both a long time to really unwind and get into the meat and potatoes of the relationship; you were always good together, but as the transit of Moon sextile Mercury reaches you today, you might come to understand that, oddly, this is only the beginning. There is actually so much farther that the two of you can go, and you want to go there. In fact, you want it all. Life is unpredictable, but you can count on this one thing and know how lucky you are because of it. You and your partner will smile knowingly at each other today, and in that one look, you'll have it all figured out...and it's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.