Thursday's Love Horoscope For March 23, 2023

Our love horoscopes for March 23, 2023, bring big changes to our relationships. We could say that a bright new day is dawning for us in astrology, brought by a change in zodiac signs for Pluto, the planet of transformation.

After being in the zodiac sign of Capricorn since 2008, when we experienced economic downturns and disruption in the housing market, many lessons have been learned along the way. With Pluto entering Aquarius, we have wisdom borne from real-life experience on our side. Our experiences have taught us to love others and to embrace acceptance of individual uniquenesses.

We have become intolerant of structures that seek to define what love is and who it is meant to be with. Authenticity fuels Pluto in Aquarius and translates into a crazy kind of joyful chaos. Pluto infuses our desire to have authentic relationships and deeper meaning in intimacy, wherever that road may lead.

We may experience some cosmic shift in love and relationships with an onset hard to pinpoint in one area of life. To find out where you will be most affected, check out your Sun sign's horoscope for love, but don't forget to read your Moon sign and rising sign's horoscope, too!

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 23, 2023:

Aries

Aries, love takes a new direction as Pluto crosses the threshold, entering your sector of friendships. While this may imply, new relationships, related to business and networking, you may be making some important changes that impact your love life, too. Pay attention to what happens now, as this will set the time for future themes that play out in your life for years to come.

Taurus

You love to feel good about yourself and value when people recognize you for your talents and skills. Now that things are beginning to shift among the planets, there's something big in store for you as well. Your public image may be taking a new direction, and this can be something you've wanted to happen. The elevation in status will give you confidence that flows over into other areas of your life, including increasing the attraction of your mate or someone secretly into you.

Gemini

Trust the universe. It is sometimes easier said than done, but nothing else will do when you are only willing to commit to a soulmate. You get a boost from the universe, moving your life in the right direction. Something has gotten off course, but no worries. Today you pivot and make an important change that moves your life in the right direction. Not only do you connect with the person you're meant to be with, but you also realize who you are and what you have to offer a lover.

Cancer

Something changes inside you, and it also impacts the rest of your life. You are learning that it is OK to keep certain secrets to yourself. You don't always need to be an open book. Even though you tend to wear your heart on your sleeve, you are learning how to talk about your emotions healthily. Today begins an empowering moment in your life that helps you to love better but also helps you to take care of your heart in a way you have never done before.

Leo

Today, you get to design your life, especially in the area of love and relationships. You are learning to value commitment more than ever from the type of person you are typically attracted to and how you want to conduct your love life. Now that Pluto is in your sector of relationships, where you had trouble meeting the right person, things start to change. You feel more confident and capable. You can be more selective and know that it will be all right in the end. You don't have to settle for less than you deserve.

Virgo

You are all about the little things in life, and when someone you love caters to your needs, it means a lot. Today what makes the greatest impact on you are the micro-moments. Little promises are kept, the details are paid attention to, and the small ways your partner makes a difference in your life, all add up to abundant love.

Libra

You are a romantic at heart, and for that reason, you want a love that takes your breath away. You are done with cookie-cutter relationships that are Instagram perfect but mean nothing outside of the image portrayed to the world. You're ready for a type of love that goes deep and may porter like traditional. Because of that reason, you are changing your outlook on relationships starting today.

Scorpio

Something in your life is about to change at a root level, affecting your home and family. You could be planning to relocate and move in with someone special, or you might realize that you cannot stay where you are now in a current relationship. Expect power struggles. Even though you know it's not easy to work through problems; you have the fortitude to solve whatever comes your way.

Sagittarius

You have something important to say, Sagittarius, and when you have set your mind to speak up, you hold nothing back. You have an amazing talent for words, and you may be ready to confront strong emotions that have impacted your love life and relationships in an undermining way. This is your time to rise as a phoenix does from the ashes. You have an amazing opportunity to really unleash feelings and heal.

Capricorn

Today, money takes on a new meaning as Pluto leaves your sign to enter your finance sector. You may experience sudden awareness and a desire to make big changes to help secure your future. Today can be an extra sensitive time if you or your partner have struggled with gambling or overspending. Try not to give in to the desire to buy or spend impulsively.

Aquarius

As the saying goes, nothing changes if nothing changes, and with Pluto entering your sign, you feel it down to your bones. You're making a big change on an internal level, and part of you may have desired a bit of crazy energy to help motivate you to do something you haven't done but want to. You could be more open to tying the knot or falling in love. Write this date down as Day 1 for your love life to change, Aquarius.

Pisces

Snip, snip. That's you cutting ties with the past. You have held on to it for far too long, but now this is you wiping the slate clean with salty tears. Things are going to move in a forward direction for you. You may not be able to change the past, and you might not want to. Today you learn from it, and it makes you a better lover, friend, and person of compassion.

