March 28, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Dynamic' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today brings the First Quarter Moon in Cancer and the fusing together of your intuition with definitive action steps toward your dreams. Since Saturn moved into Pisces a few weeks ago, the idea of your dreams being important has been much more prevalent.

It is a time when you must work for what you want to create, but you can manifest every dream or desire you have for your life. With the shift of Pluto into Aquarius, the Aries New Moon, and Mars shifting into Cancer last week, it was a supercharged burst of energy that you may not have known what to do with. While all planets have been direct since January, this shift opened doors and brought in innovative ideas you never thought possible.

And now, you are standing at the threshold of it all. The First Quarter Moon in Cancer, of course, draws you into your own emotional body. This part of you is often neglected over the rational and logical as you have been taught your power exists in what you can explain rather than what you intuitively feel.

However, with Saturn in Pisces and the current shifts along with Mars in Cancer, you are beginning to understand the importance of paying close attention to your emotions, feelings, and intuition. Intuitive emotions are not vulnerable but represent a great capacity and power to feel and create a life based on this inner truth. When formulating plans for your life, while your mind may help you get from points A to B, it also tends to lie to you. Your mind will convince you why it would never work or even why you are not worthy of having it be successful – however, your heart will never lie.

This is at the center of your emotional body and the part of you that governs your intuition and your truth. The spiritual meaning of a First Quarter Moon is when you face this conundrum of whether to trust in the doubts of your mind or the faith of your intuition. Often a restriction or challenge surfaces in terms of what you hope to manifest and achieve, so it is under the First Quarter Moon that the decision is made to persevere.

The First Quarter Moon in Cancer sits with the Sun in Aries, both celestial bodies governing your intuition and actions. Today you will have the chance to decide how and when to move forward with the balance of action and the process of honoring your emotional self. This dynamic energy combines your logic with what you know you are meant to do and experience. You may not be able to explain why you feel the way you do or why you are drawn to pursue the path that you are on, and that is okay, but your logic will help you do it all the same. When the Cancer First Quarter Moon and Sun in Aries meet, it is purely divine intervention.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a sensitive and emotional water sign, you need to connect with the intuitive part of yourself. However, with so many feelings, picking one to act on is key. This is where the Sun in Aries will help you today as it helps to bring together your divine intuition and matters related to your career and professional life.

This is because the First Quarter Moon in Cancer represents your first house which governs your feelings, needs, and beliefs, while Aries energy rules your tenth house, which is all about work and career. Together this is part of an ongoing theme to have you put yourself first as a priority in your own life. You can achieve balance in multiple ways without feeling like you must sacrifice yourself in the process. Today, by honoring your intuition, you will know precisely which path to take professionally, leading to a greater purpose and overall fulfillment within your life.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Now that it is your zodiac season, it is time to really make sure that you are honoring your truth and power. As much as you have given it away recently, you can decide what and who most aligns with your life. Today’s focus draws together the energy of Aries and Cancer, which will merge your intuition regarding your home and family.

Aries energy rules your first house about what you want, need, and believe about life. With the Sun currently here, along with Mercury and Jupiter, it is a time for greater abundance and declaring your truth as you understand to have it all, you first must risk it all. Cancer rules your fourth house, which is home, family, and healing. As this First Quarter Moon occurs, you may have to overcome an obstacle or block to living your truth, which might happen right in your backyard. Do not let the progress you have made be overlooked by anyone; this chapter of your life should be all about you, but intuitively, you already know that.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Sun in Aries rules over your second house, which is the sector of value. While finances are typically associated with this area, it is also one for you to reflect and be aware of what and who adds value to your life. Value is not only joy but what makes you, you. What is brought to your life is complimentary and worthwhile. During this time with the brilliant Sun here, you will take greater action steps to create more of this in your life.

Today though, as the First Quarter Moon rises in Cancer, it is also your fifth house that will be activated. This is about commitment, children, joy, self-expression, creativity and delicious pleasure. Today is a day to find a balance between what is of value and what is just fun. Ideally, anything and anyone, especially a committed relationship, should bring both. But like life often does, it can bring up obstacles to enjoying the best parts of life; your job today is not to let it.

