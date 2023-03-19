3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Luckiest In Love' Horoscopes March 20. 2023

Three zodiac signs have luckiest in love horoscopes on March 20, 2023. With the sun entering the bold and brilliant zodiac sign of Aries on this date, March 20, 2023, we should be feeling pretty good about how things are going. By now, we should have somewhat of a handle on this year's 'attitude' and when it comes to our love lives, we're either in it, or we are without it. For those of us who have a partner to love, today brings good tidings and the promise of a happy day.

And with Aries comes the new Spring season, which always acts as a refresher. The vernal equinox brings hope and optimism; it's almost as if we can't help but feel everything will work out after all. And if we are single and looking, this is the beginning of a new season for love and romance, so don't be surprised if you meet someone interesting today. They must just have that 'spark.'

Now, Aries isn't ordinarily associated with love and romance. Still, because it IS associated with power and determination, we can use this initial blast as the impetus to work on our romantic relationships. Aries power isn't the kind of wishy-washy power that will ever let us down. And for some signs of the Zodiac, Aries is exactly the 'ram' we need. Let us use this energy to mend broken hearts and rebuild new and loving experiences with those we love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While there may be a teensy bit of ego involved in why you love Aries season so much, the reality is that this time of year makes you feel very, very optimistic about everything. You refuse to see things in a bad light; in fact, you go out of your way on days like today to 'fake it until you make it.' While that sounds snarkier than it really is, the truth behind this is that you aren't kidding yourself when it comes to your feelings. You have your ups and downs, and your love life hasn't always been a bed of roses; still, you aren't going to let it fall apart. You will fight the good fight, even when you entertain negative thoughts. You will fake it until you make it because, as an Aries, you KNOW that you will make it, and this applies to keeping your romance alive and well. You will do it.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You refuse to go down with the ship, and thankfully, Aries is here to rescue you as it pumps you up with the power and stamina you'll need to maintain what you already think of as a fantastic relationship. Like everyone else in a long-term relationship, you have seen some arguments that you didn't think you'd survive, yet here you are today. And on this day, March 20, 2023, you'll feel that jet of positivity, and it will act as your engine for the next few weeks; you love your person, and all you can see is that, as time goes on, you will grow closer and closer together. Spring has sprung, and you are there for it; you feel the love and the hope, and that's all that matters to you right now.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have been looking forward to the warming effect of Springtime, and on this day, it begins for you in the form of your love life. With the power of Aries season starting its engines, you'll feel propelled forward — and you won't be alone. What you do on this day, March 20, 2023, will be accompanied by your partner, and the two of you may very well set off for new destinations...or at least, that's the plan. Today brings inspiration in all sorts of ways, but what you'll find most inspiring is how your romantic partner seems to want to be there through it all. It's a day where the togetherness is noticeable; being in each other's presences adds to your experience, and it's the little things like warm smiles or affectionate hugs that make the day even better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.