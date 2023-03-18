Pride Blocks Love For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 19, 2023, During Mercury In Aries

Pride blocks love for three zodiac signs on March 19, 2023. When pride gets in the way of love, it can ruin a lot of things. If any transit has the capability of bringing out the worst in our nature, it's Mercury in Aries, and on March 19, 2023, it will hit us in the place where our ego shows itself at its worst: our pride. For some reason, we just can't get past certain issues on this day, and whether we are trying to disguise ourselves in order for people to not see who we really are beneath our masks or whether we simply won't get off our pedestals, we will suffer the sin of pride on this day, March 19, 2023.

And yes, that will completely upend a romantic relationship, especially if our zodiac signs are one of the below mentioned today. This is no joke: Mercury in Aries is so strong, and while its power can be used for good when it gets intercepted by personal pride, all that can come out of it is dangerous interaction and pushiness. We are bullies today, brats who cannot be controlled, and the worst part about Mercury in Aries is that if it hits the love department, it can only do damage. And sometimes, that damage can become permanent.

Three zodiac signs will spar with their romantic partners today. While that's fairly ordinary, today comes with a hitch: there's a deeper message going on here, and it speaks of an unfulfilled longing to be right all the time. We are not going to let our partners 'win' on this day because we see the argument as 'war.' We take nothing lightly today because if we were to let the little things slide, then someone might think we are weak, and that's where pride steps in to add further harm to just about every situation.

Pride blocks love on March 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You love your partner. That much is true. But let your partner get away with some snarky line meant to be said 'in jest' when you know it was downright serious and insulting? Nah, ah, not on your watch. You aren't about to let your partner get away with anything on this day, and you will let them know in no uncertain terms that you are angry with them. During the transit of Mercury in Aries, you are quite adamant about how you receive respect, and whatever they did or said to you that blew your mind to such a degree is something you plan on rearranging for them on this day, March 19, 2023. Today you will let your partner know that they are never to speak to you 'that way' again. This is your pride speaking, and if they don't obey your request, then they will lose you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh hell no. What's your response to something your love partner says to you today, March 19, 2023? You are only too cool about arguing with your romantic partner when the argument stays within bounds, but clearly, this person has overstepped into an area that you dub as the 'none shall pass' zone. You have let them know that there are certain things you won't talk about, and on this day, during Mercury in Aries, it seems that your partner exists to push all of your buttons. They are slightly hostile in the way they approach you, too, which sets you on edge. But letting them get away is not something that's on today's menu, and you will let them know there are certain places where they dare not tread...or else!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Pride gets in the way of your love life today because you are someone who doesn't budge when you believe in something, and the thing you believe in today, March 19, is the very thing your lover has zero faith in. Whatever this is, it offends you deeply, and during Mercury in Aries, that feeling of being offended reaches new heights and threatens to tear the two of you apart. The wacky thing is that you don't care what the after-effect is; you are right, they are wrong, and if they continue to insist on having their way, they'll end up losing you. Because your pride is all that matters today, you are not interested in being contradicted, and if you need to take it all the way, then you will. There is no backing down with you, and during Mercury in Aries, you'll experience a side to yourself that perhaps you weren't even sure existed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.