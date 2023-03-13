3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Personal Space In Love On March 14, 2023

Personal space in love is what three zodiac signs need on March 14, 2023. Somewhere along the lines, we've started to associate the words "I need my space" with the expression that signals the destruction of a romantic relationship. Let's just put that notion to rest right now, as the idea of needing space, both personal and emotional, is not only a super healthy idea, it's the basis of respect, within the context of a relationship. We need our personal space, and to ask for it, to ask to section off something that we can and will call our very own, is not only a great idea...it's what will help us keep our love alive.

We are not meant to sit on each other's heads all day and all night. That is not love, that is possessive, neurotic behavior. As human beings, we need our own space to explore our feelings. We need physical space as well, and during the Sagittarius Quarter Moon, the need for personal space will be the number one thing on our minds. What we have to get over is the idea that to ask for this space is to imply that we aren't satisfied with the 24-7 presence of our partners.

During the Sagittarius Quarter Moon, certain zodiac signs will know that they simply cannot go on at this rate and that they need some time alone or simply an area they can call their own. It has nothing to do with the other person, and there is certainly no malicious intent; we simply need our space...to think, to fantasize, to imagine, to breathe. We need to breathe our own air, and there's nothing wrong with asking for this kind of personal space. It's our realm, after all, and we should be able to reign supreme.

Three zodiac signs need personal space on March 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are all about the good loving and the great relating, but in order to do so, you have to remain true to yourself and that means you need personal space to thrive in. You are all too open with sharing everything you have with your person, but you are dead serious about needing both your time off and your personal space. You need it mentally, emotionally and physically, and you will let your partner know just how serious you are about this on March 14, 2023, during the Sagittarius Quarter Moon. While Quarter Moon transits tend to show us everything we need to know about 'half measures' we will get to understand that if we are to be whole people, then we cannot compromise on certain things, and in your case, Taurus, that means personal space. Fortunately, you're with someone who gets you, so there should be no problem.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are built for love, and you will get to know a love in your life that stands the test of time...but it all hinges on one thing in particular: a respect for personal space. You have your hobbies and your 'things,' and even though this makes you somewhat of a materialistic person, those things are YOUR things, and if you so choose to not share, then that should be up to you and you alone. You are willing to give all of your love, but when it comes to sharing your actual stuff, you are less inclined. You identify with your things, and in your mind, that should be enough to warrant the respect of your partner. During the Sagittarius Quarter Moon, you may find that you'll be drawing a border around your stuff so that your partner gets the hint. You aren't doing anything wrong, Leo. Be Stuff Proud.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your 'things' are the things that are in your mind; your creations and mental escapes are yours and yours alone...and you do not want those things messed with. You love being in a relationship and all goes well until your partner decides they want to know what you're thinking. That starts out as a cute thing until you realize that they want to know what you're thinking all the time, and when they don't know, they fill in the blanks with their paranoid take on what you must be thinking about. It's starting to feel oppressive and during the Sagittarius Quarter Moon, you won't be dealing well with the thought police. You are entitled to your privacy and the right to your own space. You will tell your partner on this day, March 14, 2023, that if they don't mind their own business, you'll find an entirely new space to call your own...without them in it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.