March 13, 2023 Horoscopes Feel 'Difficult' To 3 Zodiac Signs

March 13, 2023 horoscopes feel difficult for three zodiac signs. It would be nice to blame it all on one transit, as today may feel a bit oppressive and hard to deal with, but the truth of the cosmic matter is that we have two majorly unhelpful transits to push us over the edge. We are looking at the Moon sextile Pluto, and Moon square Saturn. Today is the day that zodiac signs just can't win, although there is a way to rise above the detriment of these harsh transits, and that is to let them have their way, knowing they won't last. Yes, that's our way out, because if we try to fight them, we are certain to lose.

During Moon sextile Pluto square Saturn, we are talking about an abundance of negative energy that all surrounds our ability to move forward. We are either hesitant to a fault, or we are literally being told "NO, you cannot move forward." Today is about biting the bullet and swallowing one's pride, in fact, things like pride are on the list for annihilation. If you dare to try, you will be cut down; it's just the tricks of the trade for Moon sextile Pluto square Saturn.

So, for certain sun signs, this is not the day to expect fantastic results...on anything. This is, however, the day to roll with the punches, so to speak. As they say, when life gives us lemons, we make lemonade, let's think of today's transit issue as a broken lemon squeezer; it's just not working no matter how hard we try. Ah well, here's to better days, friends!

Horoscopes for March 13, 2023 feel difficult for three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Being that you are someone who likes to know where they stand on any number of issues in your life, the lack of security and feeling of strandedness will overcome you today, thanks to the supremely negative power coming off of the transits Moon sextile Pluto square Saturn. What you'll also have to look after on this day, March 13, 2023, is in placing your hopes on something that will absolutely not come through for you. Now, of course, you may not know in advance that this thing is a no-go, but that's why you are being warned now, in advance. March 13 is not an auspicious time for you, so you'd be better off keeping things light; do not make big life decisions on this day, as your judgment will definitely be off-kilter.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Those work-related problems that you've been enduring are not going away, and during Moon sextile Pluto square Saturn, you may be tempted to rebel or fight your way out of the difficulties that keep on piling up. What you are up against is massive disrespect, and yet, you don't know what to do about it. You've got yourself between a rock and a hard place on this day, March 13, 2023, and it's because you don't feel you can leave your job, even though all you get from it is bad to pay and personal disrespect. Today brings up your anger like nobody's business, and you may end up taking it out on people who are not causing you any trouble. You do not like yourself for doing this; you wish you could just speak up and tell them all off.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Between the hostile forces that come with Pluto energy and the totally obnoxious pushiness that accompanies all things Saturn, you should be having a pretty hard time getting anything done today, March 13, 2023. First, you don't like being told you can't do something, especially when you are certain that you CAN, and second, you have an even harder time accepting that whoever is telling you can or cannot do is actually going to get their way. You are not getting what you want today, and it is all because someone is preventing it, and that's enough to raise your blood pressure. So, give it up, Scorpio. Just let it be because there's no winning today. And hey, there's always tomorrow; hang tight, you'll get yours in time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.