3 Zodiac Signs Trust No One On March 12, 2023, During Moon Trine Neptune

On March 12, 2023, three zodiac signs trust no one during the Moon trine Neptune transit, and we may all get the feeling that 'someone's watching us.' It's not as paranoid as it sounds, but there are those days that happen every now and then when we feel as though the entire universe is conspiring to make our lives miserable. Nobody asks to feel this way, and yet, it seems like all human beings go through at least a day or two every now and then where we can't shake the feeling of somehow being singled out for a truly creepy day. That day is today for certain signs of the Zodiac, and because our leading transit is moon trine Neptune, the paranoia will show up as our inability to trust anyone.

Trust is already a hard enough sale, and if we get ourselves to the place where we DO trust other people or situations, it's sometimes hard to maintain that trust. During Moon trine in Neptune, we can't shake certain negative thoughts, and the biggest thought of them all is about trust itself; we will ask ourselves questions like, "If I trust you now, can I trust you tomorrow?" This is where the loop of paranoia starts. We doubt ourselves as soon as we start to overthink things, and moon trine Neptune promotes overthinking. (Yippee!)

And, as it goes with distrust, it makes people feel uncomfortable, mainly because we don't want to be the ones accused of being untrustworthy. Especially is we are completely trustworthy. So, the main problem with today is that we may falsely accuse someone of wrongdoings when they did nothing wrong, and in turn, that person will come to distrust us. It's a vicious circle of distrust, and the only way we can stop it is by laying off negative thinking.

Three zodiac signs who trust no one on March 12, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Wait — trust? Nah, you're going to pass on that one. You trust no one on most days, and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll be fully supported by the universe on your decision to keep to yourself on this day. What could possibly happen to change your mind, and why on earth would you ever feel trusting of just about anything? Your life has been run on gut feelings, and you're not about to distrust your gut at this point, as it's been your only true friend.

On March 10, 2023, you'll run into a situation that is glaringly wrong for you, and while others may try to convince you of its rightness and how you 'really should be a part of this,' you will retreat into what you know best, which is your safe space. And you know what, Virgo? More power to you for trusting in your gut feeling.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Trust people? Oh, that's a funny one, and nobody laughs harder than you, Sagittarius, at the idea of putting one's full trust in another human being. You may trust your cats, as they are pretty predictable in their reaction to you, and you may trust in your cup of coffee, as you feel you certainly do know how to brew a good cuppa; but people? Oh, puh-lease, not in this life, and certainly not on this day, March 12, 2023.

You really don't care if you come off as someone who trusts no one because your gut always tells you to trust in yourself alone and in no one else. And so far, you've been right about most of it, even though your attitude has kept you somewhat isolated in your paranoia through. During moon trine Neptune, you'd much rather trust your gut and make the decision to distrust, as time and experience have taught you to keep your distance if you want to be happy.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The days of trusting people are long gone for you, Capricorn, and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll stand by your intuition. You've spared yourself quite a number of hardships simply because you've followed your heart rather than the cajoling words of others. On this day, March 12, 2023, you'll once again be in the position of having to trust what someone tells you in order to find out the truth about something that's been bugging you.

And, as it goes, once again, you'll come to realize that it's just a better idea to avoid human interaction altogether. You are already so disappointed in the human race; you don't need yet another instance of trickery to let you know how distrustful they are. You may come across as hardened or calloused, but you do what you have to do in order to survive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.