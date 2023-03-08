The March 9, 2023 Horoscopes Reveal A Relationship Surprise For 3 Zodiac Signs

On March 9, 2023, Jupiter in Aries brings an unexpected surprise for three zodiac signs and their love horoscopes. Just when you thought you knew all you needed to know about your romantic partner, in comes Jupiter in Aries with some major discovery news.

Many of us will experience the way this transit opens up our minds and lets us discuss, with honesty and courage, our reality... and we will be doing this lofty act of sharing with our partners. The more you know, the more you know.

Today brings revelations to the partners of those who have been patiently waiting to either share their secret or present something wonderful to the one they love. In other words, if you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here today, you might be the receiver of good news, and this good news comes to you via your partner's omission — they are about to let you in on a little secret, and because the main cosmic influence that rules today is Jupiter in Aries, the news or share is going to be good.

Today, during Jupiter in Aries, three zodiac signs will find something out about their romantic partner that could potentially alter the ways things continue in a very positive way.

Three zodiac signs whose March 9, 2023 horoscopes reveal a relationship surprise:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you have created an environment of safety and love, you will find that on this day, March 9, 2023, your partner will come forth with a statement that might happily blow your mind. You never knew this about your partner, and today's experience will thrill you and enlighten you. You've always wanted this kind of relationship, and during Jupiter in Aries, today's main transit, you'll see how your time and effort have come to bear fruit.

You are so well-trusted by your partner that they feel at ease enough with you to let you in on a little something. This little something inspires you to continue with them, no matter what. You will feel like the person you love went from partner to soulmate. All is well in your world, Taurus.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're going to find something out about your mate today that will bring you both happiness...and relief. Today's transit, Jupiter in Aries, gives couples a reason to expand their horizons, and you, being a Scorpio, are always up for a challenge and...an expanded mind. Not that you underestimated your partner in any way, but let's just put it this way: you didn't expect them to step up in the way they will be doing so today.

Your partner is going to show you a side to them today that will surprise you beyond words. It seems they are a lot stronger than you gave them credit for, and not only that, because Jupiter in Aries works your partner into a state of honesty and bravery, they will take the chance and show you something about themselves that you've never seen before. And it will please you so much more than you can imagine.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you have let your partner know that you are only interested in honesty and in their personal truth, no matter what it is, you'll get a chance to see what your supportive nature brings today. You have laid the tracks for them to be themselves, and during Jupiter in Aries on March 9, 2023, you'll get to see the manifestation of their intention. They want to show you what they are capable of, as they no longer fear you or anything.

The idea of a partner fearing you may not feel great, but you can sometimes be intimidating. Still, during Jupiter in Aries, your partner is the one person who can see past your intimidating ways because they know you better than anyone else. What you will see today, for the first time, is the complete compassion and understanding that your partner has for YOU, Sagittarius. Finally, someone who understands you. Huzzah!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.