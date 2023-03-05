3 Zodiac Signs With Potentially Relationship Ending Horoscopes On Monday, March 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs are going to have to be on the lookout for the damage we are potentially walking into, thanks to the effect of a little ol' transit called Moon opposite Mercury on our horoscopes.

We never really think of the transits as the things that can set traps for us to walk into and get snagged by, but we have to understand how Moon opposite Mercury works; it's all about communication gone wrong.

Is there anything that causes more trouble than saying the wrong thing? Think about it. Lives change on the power of words, and when we have a transit-like Moon opposite Mercury on March 6, 2023, we have a minefield set before us, and three zodiac signs will either gracefully move over that minefield or they could potentially risk ending relationships with people they truly care about.

We've all heard the expression, 'walking on eggshells.' This means that when we are around a 'sensitive' person, we need to be very careful as to how we go about our business when in their presence.

This may also refer to more than one person; what is known is that we cannot just blurt out what's on our minds in front of them because way too much is to set off their alarms.

What makes this day a little frightening is the idea of watching our backs while overly considering someone else's feelings. This means that during Moon opposite Mercury, we will want to communicate something important. At the same time, our 'audience' may be morally offended by our mere existence. We offend without trying today, which is a true bummer. No good deed goes unpunished!

The three zodiac signs who may have relationship ending horoscopes during the Moon opposite Mercury on Monday, March 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's just put it this way: walking on eggshells is extremely hard for you. You are someone who not only wants to tell the truth, you need to, and you need to live in your truth as it is.

You resent the idea of having to censor yourself, and on March 6, 2023, you may be put in a position where you have to keep a serious lid on your communication style. During the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you'll feel that you need to speak up on behalf of something you consider an injustice; you can't let this go, Aries.

You are the warrior, and you need to war...but your circumstance tells you to shut the heck up or pay the price, yourself. This will tempt you, but you will choose the path of self-protection and stay quiet. This is strength. Discretion is your power today.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always been a freedom fighter, and the only problem with that is that sometimes you are hubristic; you never consider the consequences of your fight, and on this day, March 6, 2023, you may find that you've gotten yourself in a little too deep.

In an attempt to fight for someone else's rights, you may end up the target of someone else's ire, which is not what you expected.

You had a vision of yourself as 'the hero of the day,' and because Moon opposite Mercury is known to twist and turn even the most righteous of events into the trash, you may look like 'the bad guy.'

Now that's frustrating, as all you set out for today was to help someone desperately in need. You are a good person, Taurus, but you must watch your back, as not everyone is as good as you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You put yourself on the line too easily, Sagittarius because your self-belief can often be veiled beneath your naïveté. You'd love to be the person who does good deeds, and honestly, you don't mind getting praised for being the one who has enough nerve actually to step up and speak your mind.

Unfortunately, during Moon opposite Mercury, on March 6, you may end up defending someone's honor, only to find that they don't want to be defended.

Whoa, now that's an unexpected turn of events. There you are, thinking of yourself as the knight in shining armor, and what do you get in return?

Resentment from the person you are supposedly trying to help. This transit teaches you that, even though you are a great helper, sometimes your help is not asked for. As they say, 'discretion is the better part of valor.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.