3 Zodiac Signs With 'Powerful' Horoscopes Starting Sunday, March 5, 2023

The best horoscopes go to three zodiac signs on March 5, 2023, when they feel the power of the universe open a new path where things can finally change for the better.

Today’s energy seems to come with a warning that it is better to take a moment of silence than to have to deal with what happens if you do not.

There are many positives available with today’s energy, including the support burst from the Leo Moon’s union with Mars in Gemini – but as the day progresses, and the Moon shifts into Virgo just after opposing Saturn, silence will be the better response.

When there is a great deal of astrological energy at play, it becomes easy to forget the importance of each moment.

Whether it is a big catalyst moment or simply the chance to react differently than you have in the past, finding value in each allows you to retain a deeper sense of awareness about the overall meaning.

This weekend the energy is a bit of an in-between.

The end of last week saw some beneficial connections between Jupiter and Venus in Aries and the bittersweet but helpful alliance between Pluto and Saturn in their respective fated last degrees.

Next week brings the Virgo New Moon and Saturn’s dive into Pisces for the next two years, changing the landscape of so much of your life.

But this weekend feels almost stuck between both, and in many ways, between an ending and a beginning.

It is the space of understanding and one that invites silence as a means of processing and finding clarity and peace.

Especially in those periods of great transformation, there can be that feeling of having to do as much as possible.

To act, have conversations, assert your truth at every intersection – to be anything but silent, because often it’s mistakenly seen as passive, but silence is powerful.

In silence, there is certainty, there is confidence, and there is also a sense of inner security that comes across as not having to defend what you already know in your heart is right.

Sometimes the universe guides you towards silence so you can hear what you are around and see the truth that exists more deeply.

And this is one of those times.

Although astrology has been powerful since the middle of February, there still may be some resistance to the truth out of fear of the unknown.

When this happens, it means you are focusing too much on the steps ahead of you or those already behind you instead of purely on what is happening at this moment.

To become aware of that, though, you often need to surrender to your own silence, not so that you can see what you have missed within yourself – but so that you do not respond out of fear versus the trust you have developed.

Today offers some positive energy and connections early in the day that may even make it seem like things are light or even casual; however, do not let that fool you from understanding that while you can enjoy those moments of being in the present – you should not forget that there is more at stake.

Because silence never leads to regret.

These three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Sunday, March 5, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon shifts into your sign in the evening hours, prompting you to decide that silence is the best route. As the Moon moves through Leo and connects with Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius, subconscious truths or secrets may surface around work matters, your purpose and even your health.

With the Sun and Mercury in Pisces, there is a focus around your romantic life, which will intensify as Saturn moves into this spiritual water sign in just a couple of days. A lot is going on in your life, and while you are trying to do what it feels is the right thing, it feels like the definition is also constantly changing. Rather than keep trying when it feels like the finish line is only ever-changing, take today and find peace in the silence. Anything that you need to know, you soon will.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in your own sign helps you center and focus on what your feelings are. You also have a better grasp on your needs and even wants for your life. Allow yourself to feel empowered and to trust what arises.

Do not let whatever has happened in the past take you away from the truth you learned. As the Leo Moon aligns with Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius, themes around your reputation and social standing will mesh with that of your romantic life.

This has been ongoing for you and is directing you to ensure that the choices you make for your romantic life align with your truth. No one else gets to decide what feels right for you, especially regarding matters of the heart.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is preparing to exit your sign in just a couple of days, meaning that all the growth you have been through will be highlighted in one beautiful moment. Silence is necessary to grasp the full scope of what that means for you.

Enjoy that nothing is wrong within your life, that you have accomplished so much healing and created so much through your growth. The Leo Moon brings in a heavy dose of romantic energy, which is also something that only continues to add joy to your life.

You have always known that what exists within your heart differs from others, but you needed time and space to grow into that. To heal all the restrictions that prevented you from honoring that authentic part of you. Now is the time to express your gratitude. Not just for how your life looks or those that are essential to it – but to yourself for never giving up on who you knew you were destined to become.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.