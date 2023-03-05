3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Lucky In Love' Weekly Horoscopes For March 6 - 12, 2023

Three zodiac signs have lucky in love horoscopes ahead for the week of March 6 to March 12, 2023. But get excited, all zodiac signs are about to experience quite a joyous week regarding love, romance and the possibility of 'serious' commitment.

Spring is definitely in the air as it approaches; some of us may feel as though we, too, are like the seeds that have been planted and are just now waiting to see the sunshine.

We will rise from the dirt, so to speak, during the week of March 6 - 12, 2023, and we will do it with our fellow seedlings, or rather...the ones we love. As the Sun sextiles Uranus at the beginning of the week, we may feel as though we are now ready to say something that will alter the 'goal' of whatever romantic relationship we are presently in.

We want to grow with this person, and we feel strongly that, much like the Sun, we want to spread warmth; we want to grow with this person, and we will see the beginning stages of this thriving.

We have a Full Moon on Tuesday, the 7th, and this may make us feel a little braver than usual, so things like 'popping the question' are quite common during this time. As the Moon transits into Libra, we will see our partners in the proper, realistic light; this means the person we want to be heavily involved with shows no false sides.

We live the 'what you see is what you get' romance, which pleases us. No tricks, no lies, no false hopes. This week brings great luck to those of us who are upfront and honest with our love partners. And the rest is history.

The three zodiac signs with lucky in love horoscopes for the week of March 6 - 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always felt good during March, which may be because your birthday and sun season is coming up soon, or it may just be that you tend to feel renewed during this month. Full Moon energy hits you the right way, and it's just what you need because you are starting to wonder whether you are on the right track where your love life is concerned.

It seems that you've 'passed' the tests, and now, with that tucked away, you can show your romantic partner more and more of who you are. You feel safe with them and give them no reason to doubt you.

You've gone through enough hardships with this person to realize that the two of you are strong enough to weather any storm, giving you the strength to endure. You feel deep love during this week, Aries, and it heals your aching heart.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are strong and driven, and during the week of March 6 - 12, 2023, the stars will back up your resolve. You have had your share of bad relationships and are quite honest about your experiences.

You freely share your life stories and times with your new partner because you know that this person 'hears' you for the first time. They also respect and support you; they are not about to let you go, nor are they about to become a clone of someone who did you wrong in the past.

This week clarifies, as you know, that you finally lucked out in the romance department. You have found the love of your life, and you have no intention of letting them go. You'll get no argument from them, as they are willing to be held on to forever if need be.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It almost feels like the entire week's transits have been set up just for you, Libra, as you will feel strong, confident and amazingly well-loved during the week of March 6 - 12. You are in your element now, which isn't always the case.

You are wary of love and often do not trust the most trustworthy people. Still, all that changes this week as something happens between you and the person you are romantically involved with.

Whatever occurs will give you insight; this person is a keeper, and you must hold tight to them. You rarely meet anyone you can call your match, so when you finally catch on to the idea that the person right in front of your eyes may very well be that person, that 'equal,' you will feel your great swell with happiness. Yes, it can happen to you, too, Libra. Enjoy it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.