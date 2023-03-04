3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Make *New* Friends During The Moon In Virgo Starting March 5 - 7, 2023

Because the Moon in Virgo is upon us, we may find that we want the events of our lives to be less dramatic and more simplistic. Three zodiac signs will make new friends during the Moon in Virgo, and their social lives will bloom.

Starting March 5 - 7, 2023, we will be more in touch with our feelings than at other times, mainly because this transit brings out a side to us that craves simplicity and for things to make sense. And when things make sense, it's usually because we finally got ourselves to a place where we can understand those things.

This fresh new understanding works towards our self-preservation; we want to invite the good into our lives, as we've come to know that the 'bad' or the negative, dramatic, excessive stuff only gives us more of what we don't want. We see this in our friendships; many friendships don't last because they were built on one commonality, and after that commonality fades, so does the friendship.

This is also why today is great to make new friends, as the Virgo Moon supports newness and friendship. Because we feel refreshed in our lives, we are interested in new things; we've made room for our new interests and with those interests come like-minded folks.

And while this option is open for everyone, there will be three signs that will truly take in the magic of the Virgo Moon; this means new friendships, new and exciting plans, and the newness that brings inspiration. The Virgo Moon wants nothing to do with high drama or tall tales. It ignites our desire to make new, honest, loving friends.

The three zodiac signs who make new friends during the Moon in Virgo starting March 5 - 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are one of the friendliest signs there is, and the idea of making new friends is always a welcome addition to your life. During the Virgo Moon, you'll be careful about bringing in new people, not because you are scared to make friends, but because your standards in friendship have gone up. This is a good thing, especially considering how often friends have betrayed you.

Still, you've never let one bad apple spoil the whole bunch (girl), and on March 5, 2023, during the Virgo Moon, you'll open your heart to someone new, and you'll find that the more you relate to this person, the more you love them. No, you don't place all your hopes and dreams on them — that would be too romantic and dramatic. Instead, you make a space for them in your world. Trust will come later, but that's just you being intelligent.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to resist wanting to be friends with you, Taurus, as you are the most fun sign to be around. You love a good party and have no problem with a simple get-together of like-minded types. During the Virgo Moon, you'll avoid anything resembling drama and gravitate toward people who like to chill. You may pick up a good friend today, not knowing just how amazing they are, but you'll give them that chance, and they will come through with flying colors.

You don't need to be the center of attention; just being in the company of people you truly enjoy is enough for you, and on this day, March 5, 2023, during the Virgo Moon, you'll find that you absolutely adore the company you keep. Nice!

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Friends have always been your number one priority in the world. You'll be surrounded by the people you admire and adore. You may even find that during the transit of the Moon in Virgo, you might meet someone new in the crowd, and this meeting may very well turn into something extraordinary.

You have your particular likes, and today you may meet someone who is not only involved in the same interests as you, they may be working on something that could use your skill and know-how. During the Virgo Moon, you will make a new friend that will also become a valuable business partner, and the sparks of creativity will expand your world and make you both feel a bit happier for knowing each other.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.