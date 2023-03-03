Every now and then, we know what we want and go for it. Sometimes it's a goal, and sometimes it's a person, and hopefully, when it's a person, we seek them out for good reasons.

During Moon trine Venus on March 4, 2023, there is nothing BUT good reasons as this is not only a very loving transit but an inspiring one for the person who knows what — or who — they want.

Life is short; the older we get, the more we know this as truth. So, when a good idea comes by, we are smart to grab it, and while we know it's best to let a thing come of its own accord if it's to be real, we also know that there's no harm in nudging it a bit.

Today is the day we feel complete about making our dreams into reality, and because Moon trine Venus is on our side, we will have great luck in our endeavors to get what we want.

Today's good idea revolves around knowing there's this certain person out there we believe should be our certain person. We may not know them all that well, and no, we will not suddenly turn into a creeping stalkers; it's not like that at all.

Our intentions are pure and full of positivity. We know we can bring joy to the person as the mere sight of them brings joy to us. For some zodiac signs, this means that today is the day we lay on the charm thickly and show that 'certain person' that we are worth their attention.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want In Love During Moon trine Venus on March 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't see the point in NOT going after what you want, as you feel this life is for living, not for dawdling. And though your sign might be associated with laziness, you are anything but lazy when it comes to love and to get the person you want in your life.

On March 4, during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will feel so in love with this one person that you'll wonder why the heck they aren't a full-time partner in your life.

This is your goal: to make this person your mate. It's not coming out of the blue, either; you know and have established friendships with them, but you want more.

You may have caught on to a look they gave you, and that look said they want the same thing...but neither of you moved to advance on that thinking. Today makes that move into a reality, as you go for the one you want with intentions of success.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you want to speed things up, you get right to it, and no one can stand in your way. You know who you want, and if it means you have to divorce the person you are presently married to, then so be it. You were looking for an excuse to get away from that person anyway, and now that you've found someone else, you don't mind jumping ship to get to them.

The truth is, during Moon trine Venus, you have finally found the right person, the one you truly love, and if you have to end a relationship to make this new one happen, then you will do as your heart tells you to do.

On March 4, 2023, you will know that from this day forward, you are no longer attached to your soon-to-be ex but a partner in a new and beautiful relationship. Go for it. Hey, life is complex, and we don't always do things 'the right way.' Follow your heart, Virgo. This one's for real.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Every now and then, you feel so nervous and strong that you go out of your way to accomplish the greatest of tasks. This is you in a nutshell; driven, dedicated and oh-so-loving.

On March 4, right in the heart of your Sun sign, Pisces, you will know without a shadow of a doubt that the one person you have your eye on is the person you will make into your partner for life. You are not trying to date or get to know them better...you are going for them. And they know it, too, and honestly, you may find out they have the same feelings for you.

During the Moon trine Venus, you feel nothing but love and devotion, and you don't want to waste another minute of your time on things that mean very little to you. That is why you will go for this person with all the gusto in your heart, and you will not stop until they recognize you in all of your glory. And they will not only recognize you, Pisces, but they will also accept you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.