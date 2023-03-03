The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Harsh' Horoscopes On Saturday, March 4, 2023

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, three zodiac signs will have challenging horoscopes due to the Moon square Uranus transit.

The Moon rules our feelings, and when there's a square aspect in astrology, feelings can get hurt, and egos become bruised. The Moon square Uranus transit is known to be somewhat upsetting. We don't have to worry too much, as this isn't a radically negative aspect, but squared transits tend to shake us up a bit rather than bring peace.

We will easily get past this day, but for three zodiac signs, we may end up wishing we never got involved.

And today brings involvement. That is how things get flipped upside down; we stick our noses into something where our noses do not belong, and before we know it, we are responsible for something we would rather back out of. Uranus energy may have us thinking we were right about the choice to get involved, but with Moon square Uranus, it's a different story altogether.

Today is when, despite our enthusiasm and positivity, we will end up with much more work than we ever signed on for. And all because we couldn't stay quiet. We just had to say that thing, and that 'thing' is what turned this day on its head.

If you've ever heard the expression, 'no good deed goes unpunished,' you may be laughing at the irony of it, especially on this day, during Moon square Uranus.

Today is all about unfair judgments made on us and the literal punishment we will endure simply because we got involved. We tried to bring in something different, and all it got us was ostracized for our efforts. Oh boy, can we get a redo on this day sans punishment? Maybe not.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 4, 2023:

1. Aries

So this is what you get for being a good person. This is how your thinking will go today, Aries, as you feel disrespected for doing what you believed to be 'the right thing.' This could be work-related, but it might also have something to do with your health. While Moon square Uranus doesn't come with a threat, you may feel you are being warned: if you do too much of this, you will pay with too much of that.

Vague, yes, but hopefully, you get the point.

What's going on today is that you were under the impression that you were right about something, and it turns out that it doesn't matter if you were right or wrong. You are at the mercy of something or someone else; it is bigger than your attempt to work it to your advantage. In other words, you've pushed something to the limit, and now, you have to pay for that kind of trespassing.

2. Libra

You would like to hold yourself to different standards, and generally, you can do this, but on March 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you may find that you are not being seen in the light want to be seen in.

What this does is that it wakes you up to your pretentious behavior; perhaps you haven't been honest with yourself, or you sold yourself a life of the mind, and on this day, that lie will be revealed...but not just to you, to everyone around you. You can look forward to being exposed for something you've done in the past, Libra. You upset many people along the way, and on this day, you'll realize that the past has finally caught up with you. Yikes!

3. Sagittarius

You've never really been interested in being 'the bigger person' as you feel that's a sales pitch meant to control the masses. What causes you alarm on this day, March 4, 2023, is the idea that you are true to your aim; you will not forgive and will not forget.

You don't believe in forgiveness and feel that nobody is sincere when they state that forgiveness is everything. While this doesn't exactly flip your world upside down, it will make you feel even more isolated in your feelings.

During Moon square Uranus, you'll feel even more alone; but you won't budge from your standpoint. Your stubbornness will separate you from the masses, but you won't feel saddened by the idea that nobody wants to see things your way. You will feel like the most negative person, but that is only because you compare yourself to others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.