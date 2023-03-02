3 Zodiac Signs Will Have 'Dark' Horoscopes On Friday, March 3, 2023

On Friday, March 3, 2023, all zodiac signs will be experiencing a dark transit. Some of us may even fall into a depressed state. During Moon opposite Pluto, we will be tested; can we rise above, or will we sink so low that we hardly recognize ourselves?

Today will be a rough horoscope day for three zodiac signs, and if we are feeling vulnerable or raw, to begin with, by day's end, we will want nothing more than to disappear beneath the covers. During Moon opposite Pluto, we will want to avoid looking at the world and our problems; we only want to sleep, get away, and avoid. Because of Moon opposite Pluto's dark nature, we may not be the best company; we may easily snap at others and find that if we don't keep to ourselves, we could get in trouble.

Transit Moon opposite Pluto ignites a sense of paranoia in us, but it doesn't hold us back from defending ourselves — even if there's nothing to defend. Instead, we feel defensive and on edge all day long, and whether we have cause for that feeling or not, we will act so that we turn people away.

The worst part is in this inner sense that we shouldn't be doing what we ARE doing, meaning we will be very conscious that we're saying nasty things or treating ourselves disrespectfully. We know we are doing the wrong thing, and yet, we will continue to do these wrong things anyway. We may not be able to stop ourselves, as, for certain signs, Moon opposite Pluto is a very depressing road that leads to confusion and mania.

The three zodiac signs with challenging horoscopes on March 3, 2023:

1. Aries

If there's any advice for you today, Aries, it is for you to try your best to take this day and its rough transit, Moon opposite Pluto, in stride; you've been making so many great efforts as of recently that it's not worth throwing them all away to support the bad mood that this transit delivers to you. This is a day of great self-doubt, which should hint at how bad it can be. If you've been practicing self-love, you may find that you aren't all there yet. The transit Moon opposite Pluto is unkind, nor is it patient.

It provides us with darkness; when we are in the dark, we may fail to see all the light we've previously created for ourselves. March 3, 2023, will bring those born under the zodiac sign of Aries into a negative mindset; we may not believe our positive dreams and whittle our hopes down to nothing. Feel it, but don't buy into it, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need is another bad mood, and today puts you in such a dark place that all you can do is dwell on the negative. You will feel dissatisfied with almost everything today, with yourself as the center of the disappointment. Your inner monologue will be continuous, and the voice you will hear will tell you repeatedly that you did this wrong and that you shouldn't have done that...whatever 'that' is.

You won't be able to find the goodness inside you as you'll have yourself convinced that you are the worst person on the face of the earth. But, should someone even dare to help or ask you what is wrong, you will come down on them so hard that they will regret even trying to spare you some compassion. When you go cold, you go extremely cold, and today will have you experiencing new depths of icy behavior and self-disapproval.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've never been comfortable with doing things like admitting you are wrong. Still, during Moon opposite Pluto, you'll not only know I suppose you might be wrong, but your inability to see that you are doing the wrong thing will also turn into you defending yourself against everyone you come into contact with. You know you've either said something drastic to someone or tricked someone into making the wrong move and even though you are conscious of what you've done, you'll turn it all on them.

You will not look at yourself today, Virgo, because if you do, you'll see that you have become demonic; you have a streak that only comes out when Moon opposite Pluto is 'in town,' and it truly brings out the worst in you. You'll never admit to being anything less than perfect today, though inside, you WILL know you are dead wrong. Hence, a rough day is definitely in store for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.