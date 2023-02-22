The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, February 23, 2023

Today, the turning of the stars points you in a new direction as you are overcome with confidence and purpose.

Today, the Aries stellium is still peaking, giving you a sense of new beginnings and motivation forward.

A stellium is when five or more planets congregate within a specific zodiac sign creating a focused energy that inspires you within your life.

The Aries stellium involves Jupiter, Venus, Chiron, Juno, Vesta, and the Moon, all in Aries's passionate and determined zodiac sign. In astrology, the cosmos often ask you to surrender and allow yourself to accept or be in whatever happens.

This means not fighting or trying to make it different but surrendering to where you are being guided, but this Aries stellium is a bit different.

Instead of asking you to surrender — it is asking you to feel empowered, and to be empowered means feeling in control of yourself and your life.

To feel empowered means that you would have stepped into your power. The only way to do that is to step away from those people and situations who have taken it away from you. Aries speaks life into you.

It asks you to look at everything positively and optimistically because anything becomes possible if you genuinely believe it is.

You can move mountains by honoring this knowledge and letting yourself be pushed by your inner truth and beliefs.

Today, the Moon in Aries, part of this powerful stellium, aligns with Mars in Gemini and Mercury in Aquarius.

Mars is the ruling planet of Aries. Although currently in Gemini making you reevaluate your decisions, it will be felt even more strongly today.

Mars has been in Gemini since the end of last summer, helping you reflect on your choices and why.

Today, as it is infused with confidence from the Aries stellium, you may find yourself acting on the decisions and choices that have been part of an ongoing theme within your life.

You cannot force confidence and not make something happen that does not necessarily feel right. It only occurs once you are in the space of co-creating with the universe.

As the Aries stellium infuses you with confidence, Mars in Gemini and Mercury in Aquarius will be activated to help you have the necessary conversations to take the desired action.

Mercury in Aquarius helps you find a new way to look at a situation. It can often make all the difference in your feeling stuck or navigating a way ahead.

All zodiac signs are pointing to change. Still, today you will understand how much your sense of empowerment plays in taking control of your destiny.

While the universe always has a far greater plan, a critical part is always your conscious choices.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, February 23, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Aries stellium helps you focus on what you must commit to make your dreams a reality. While you are always searching far-off horizons for deeper meaning, you tend to forget how important the relationship with yourself is.

To work for your dream means that you also believe you are worthy of receiving it. Trusting yourself enough to commit to something means you know you deserve it.

But this is what you have been learning. The reality is that nothing outside of you was responsible for the challenges you were facing — but inside. Today is an amazing opportunity and moment on your journey.

Not only should you be able to commit to your joy, but you also feel more confident in doing whatever is necessary to feel like your life aligns with your truth.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take this energy in. You are built up right now to step back into your power. No more giving it to others because you have been encouraged to doubt yourself.

No more feeling bad because of who you are. Instead, this time is about you. It is about you owning your needs and wants so deeply that no one can make you feel they are wrong.

By doing this, inherently, you will feel more empowered. While all the activity in Aries fills you with confidence and determination, Mercury and Mars activate themes of your reputation, social circles, and communication.

Do not be so worried about what others think that you miss living your truth. If someone truly is one of your people, whether family, friend or lover, they will applaud as you finally stand up for yourself and start living the life you truly desire.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Aries energy governs the part of your life that rules luck, expansion, travel, learning and spirituality. With the stellium occurring here, anything is possible. However, you could see a new job offer that would require travel or for you to move.

It looks like this will have a romantic component or be about something that feels like your passion. This new opportunity and move will also be a part of you honoring your truth and building a home that genuinely feels like that.

You must stay focused on what you are building and how you have grown over the past few years. A major shift is occurring within the universe, and your life will bring in a redirection associated with a wonderful blessing. You must believe that it is possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.