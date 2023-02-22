The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Moon Sextile Mars On February 23, 2023

There's a mindset that comes with betrayal: the idea that those who experience betrayal have experienced it many times before as if being betrayed is part of the karmic haul certain people carry with them throughout their lives.

Sometimes betrayal starts in childhood when we are told certain things by our parents that turn out to be false or misleading; when we learn to distrust at an early age, we live out our lives feeling wary, and that wariness places us in situations where we find more of what we fear: being betrayed and betrayal itself.

Unfortunately, cosmic transits pull and tug at us, and if our particular 'thing' is betrayal, then we get to experience a little more of it during this time.

Today, February 23, 2023, brings us Moon sextile Mars, which so thoroughly upsets the order that things like truth, honesty and commitment get blown out the window. For those of us prone to experience lies and betrayal, we must be careful because today is the day it all comes home to roost.

For the three zodiac signs who have come to know betrayal as 'par for the course of a lifetime,' today should have minimal impact, as we are used to it. But seriously, does anyone ever get 'used to' being betrayed?

Not really, but as it is said, the experience can make us jaded, and even though we might not feel it as harshly as we once did, there is no evidence to show that we won't feel it to a degree.

The three zodiac signs who will be betrayed during the Moon sextile Mars on February 23, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

So many people have betrayed you that one more doesn't feel like it would be a bother, but guess what? It is, and you don't like it one little bit. You are starting to wonder if you've been too nice to people and that perhaps your kindness should be dialed down a notch or twenty.

You feel as though you keep giving and that you keep on trusting, and what do you get in return? Lied to. Betrayed. Cheated on. And the list keeps on getting longer. During Moon sextile Mars, the chances of experiencing the familiar and oh-so-sickening feeling of betrayal are high.

This transit stirs up so much energy in everyone that someone is bound to overreact and act carelessly. You are, unfortunately, the one who will be caught in the line of fire, Gemini. While it's not suggested that you close down your heart, you might want to choose better friends and romantic partners in the future.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What bugs you most about today, February 23, 2023, is that you can't believe you got fooled again. Again? Really? How did you let your guard down so much that you somehow let in just the wrong enough person to destroy your faith in humanity...again? You trusted because it felt good.

You were the champion of your life, and once again, you got punched in the gut for being the good guy, the trusting person who accepted and welcomed the person who would later betray you.

Well, the betrayal was forced out of the closet and into the light by the transit Moon sextile Mars, and you can know whether it happened today or not; it was bound to happen sooner or later.

You will be shocked, hurt and disappointed by this betrayal, Virgo, but you won't be shattered because you know. You know how to survive, so you shall.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The betrayal you experience today symbolizes the last you will ever experience again. You have come to terms with the events that have made you so vulnerable, and while you're not about to become an unfeeling rock, you are about to begin living in a new way; betrayal has taken enough of you, and now you are ready to release the need to be betrayed.

What does that even mean? It means that you've been secretly fulfilling what you believe to be your karmic destiny as if running up several betrayals is something you need to move on.

You will get your freedom on February 23, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, because the betrayal you experience will be brutal enough to kick you out of your funk and turn you into a new person. You will only receive strength on this day, Sagittarius. Betrayal has worked to make you a much stronger person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.