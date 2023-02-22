The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Sextile Mercury On February 23, 2023

When we think about going back with our exes, it's a fairly individual choice; some of us may want to go back because we are scared of the future or envision ourselves alone and without a partner.

Perhaps we were so dependent upon this ex that we couldn't live without them.

Sometimes, we return to our old relationships because the two parties' feelings are mutual.

Neither person can stand the idea of not being with the other, and out of fear, we run back into the arms of the one we used to be with.

On February 23, during the transit of the Moon sextile Mercury, we will notice something happening: our minds can't stop churning thoughts out, and 100 percent of those thoughts are on the person we used to be in a relationship with.

Whatever broke us up must have been a mistake, or this is how we think.

The world looks big, bad and scary during the Moon sextile Mercury. Even though this planetary transit is relatively positive, three zodiac signs may feel that positivity can only be achieved when we are in the presence of the person we call our ex.

We must be honest here and know that we will attempt to return with our exes today.

However, this may not end up in a successful reunion. There is nothing in the Moon sextile Mercury that promises happiness.

This transit may get us up and off our feet so that we can make a move, but we have to consider this: Is this the right move? Is going back to our ex the best choice we can make?

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the Moon sextile Mercury on February 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's get something straight: the last thing in the world that you want to do is get back with your ex. You don't like them and know you can't get along with them or even want to try.

The only problem is that they are not on board with your assessment and will return to your life. During the Moon sextile Mercury, your ex will convince you that 'this is for the best.'

They want to show you how much they've changed and grown, and they may lay on some of that good old charm. You know, the stuff — the charm you cannot resist.

Aries, for all of your strength and stamina, this is the one thing you can't say 'no' to.

This may not work, but for some reason, the influence of Moon sextile Mercury has you believing it's worth another try. Good luck. See you on the flip side.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the same way as Aries, you aren't keen on reuniting with your most recent ex, but being a Gemini, you can't shake the feeling of curiosity. You are reactive to Mercury transits.

On February 23, 2023, you'll consider getting back together with your ex to see what happens during Moon sextile Mercury.

You've always been interested in change and self-growth, and you know that the person you call 'ex' is the same way.

Could they have changed enough to suit you and vice versa? You certainly did have a brilliant romance with them, albeit tumultuous. Today brings back a few intense but positive memories, and you can't help but feel that this person is the one for you.

They may be the ones who got away, but there's nothing to prevent you from bringing them back in, and on this day, you will decide to go ahead and try. Why not!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Going back to your ex is a personal no-brainer; you love them, they love you, and even though your relationship has taken some of the worse blows two people can give each other, it's also the kind of co-dependent relationship that won't let go. You've tried to let go, and so have they, but letting go isn't an easy task during today's transit, Moon sextile Mercury.

Mercury energy burns a hole in your mind and makes you think you are incomplete without this person, which you will not do. You will reach out today, and you will find success.

Your ex-partner is willing to give it another go. Let's hope this next round isn't as fatal as the last one was. You are working on pure hope today, Pisces, and very little common sense. Then again, it's your life, so do as you, please.

