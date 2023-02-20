The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Love Each Other During Moon Square Mars On February 21, 2023

There will always be times in our lives when we either take things the wrong way or go overboard and apply too much importance to the words spoken to us.

We take it all personally, and once we get personal with the words said to us in passing by strangers and the people we are close with, everything becomes skewed.

During Moon square Mars, on February 21, this is exactly the kind of reaction three zodiac signs in astrology will have when confronted with the words of a loved one...and it won't be good.

Say, for instance, your romantic partner mentions something about how you cook, walk, eat, or whatever...

Because Moon square Mars hypes up their words and makes you feel criticized, even though no criticism is involved, you will feel as though you've been judged unfairly. Thus the unraveling of the relationship begins. We're looking at how two people cannot take it easy and how if you are one of these people, you'll come to know that 'this thing can't work.'

The feeling of defensiveness comes into play today in huge ways, so much so that nothing will be salvageable by the end. You both feel overly criticized and defensive; neither will talk it out calmly. It's as if you both take your stance and become unmovable. And as we all know, when we can't bend, we can't compromise.

There is no compromise today. There is only the rough concept of not being able to give love to this person any longer. And because they feel the same way, you might as well call it quits during Moon square Mars.

The three zodiac signs who can't love each other during Moon square Mars on February 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tempering your emotions are not in your wheelhouse, and being the person you are, you'd never want it to be, as you feel anger and aggression work for you. This stuff helps you think and assists you in getting your way, even if 'your way' ends up with you alone and broken off from the person you once loved.

During Moon square Mars on February 21, you will come to one of those impasses with your romantic partner, which could be fatal for the relationship.

As they regularly do, an argument will occur when Moon square Mars influences us.

This argument will elevate to such levels that it may be impossible to return to home base. You're not backing down, neither are they, and an irrevocable chasm will be created. Into that chasm will pour your love for each other, never to see the light of day again.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One of the things that you might notice happen on this day, during Moon square Mars, is that you really don't like your partner at all and that there's a good chance you remain with them to the day because you're simply too fearful of being without them. You are addicted to their assistance, but you have very little love for them.

They are convenient for you, so you 'keep' them around. On February 21, you and your person will, once again, NOT see eye-to-eye on something, and this will send you into fits of 'dislike.'

You may stay with this person forever, but the love is not there. This is your choice, Virgo; you will choose to remain in a loveless situation because you don't need to love them to get the convenience of having them do the heavy lifting for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been down this road so many times that it's now become second nature to you, and what this refers to, Sagittarius, is how you and your romantic partner relate to each other. You clearly do not like each other, and for you, personally, during Moon square Mars, that feeling will rapidly morph into wanting to end the whole thing once and for all.

Perhaps in the long run, the two of you simply cannot compromise enough to call it love because neither of you is anywhere near wanting to even try. The other side of the coin is that you probably want it to end. Rather than state it point blank, you both dance the passive-aggressive dance until it's too late to do anything about it. Moon square Mars does not make it easy on couples, especially those already in trouble.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.