The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on February 21, 2023. We've got three menacing transits looming on high, and depending on how we deal with stress will determine just how good or bad our day will go today. With Moon sextile Pluto at a critical degree in Capricorn, we already know right from the jump, that today is going to come with obstacles.

What's also more than likely a given is that those obstacles will come in the form of people who either deny us the privilege of something we need, or of those who stand in the way of our success, due to their own jealousy or resentment.

We're also looking at how Moon sextile Uranus may make us feel rebellious at a time when we need to keep our cool and remain reserved. While it's a fine idea to think that it's OK to always express what we feel, there are times that require discretion, and today is one of those days where it might be best to withhold, rather than spill the beans all at once.

With Moon square Mars, we may end up dealing with our frustrations over the day with anger or with undue judgment. What doesn't work for us may be overly condemned, meaning, we have a tendency to overdo it when we lash out.

In fact, because we aren't thinking before we speak, we may end up destroying something for ourselves and kicking ourselves afterwards for being so reckless with our words. Today is a good day to focus on how we relate to the world around us, and how we can express ourselves in that world, without ruining our own situations.

The three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on February 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your tagline for the day is 'no good deed goes unpunished' as that is exactly how you feel about this day, February 21, 2023. You certainly put your all into everything you do, and while you're not sitting around waiting for praise, it would be nice if every once in a while someone noticed how much effort you put in, in work, in romance, in family relations.

What bugs you today is the effect of Moon sextile Pluto on your emotional state, as you can't shake the feeling that you are invisible, and that all the people who are supposed to be noticing you seem to be MIA. Where are your people, you may ask?

Why is it that you put yourself out to such a point and end up with so little confirmation of your good actions? Aries, it isn't personal. As it is with the effect of Moon sextile Pluto on your own self, so it goes with those in your life. We're all feeling it, in other words.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Let's put it this way: you've seen better days. Today doesn't bring you misfortune, but it's an annoying day, filled with a hundred thousand things that get in the way of whatever it is that you really want to do. You are taking the brunt of Moon sextile Pluto, and as it goes with Libra and Pluto transits, things don't always work out in your favor. Today brings disappointing news; not tragic, not horrifying, just...disappointing enough to send you on a spin of depression and perhaps even anger.

You feel that an injustice has been set in motion and that you can't stop it, plus, you know that if things get out of hand, it will never stop and you'll always be fighting this one thing. You need to step back, today, Libra. If you take it personally, it will take you down. Remove yourself from the trouble, as that is a very real option for you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Have you ever wanted to pick a fight with someone for no reason at all? The truth is, there's a reason, but it just happens to be something you've buried so deeply within your subconscious that when it finally does flare up as aggression or instigation, you hardly notice anything other than your personal rage.

This is how Moon square Mars takes over your day and leaves you wondering why you went so far with something that certainly didn't need THAT kind of attention. What makes this day so rough for you, Scorpio, is that you know you're going too far and that you can't stop yourself. Even after you recognize the potential damage being done, you continue on with it. Stop before you start, Scorpio. Don't go that far simply because you can. You will not like the results.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.