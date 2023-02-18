The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of February 19, 2023

This is the week where the folks who enjoyed last week's Valentine's Day fun get to experience 'the next step.' What this implies is that for three zodiac signs in astrology, love is going to grow. What we have that's already good is going to get even better, but it's going to take work. Fortunately, we're up for the job, as this love life of ours means the world to us.

We're looking at the powerfully positive transit of Venus in Aries, which makes love look like work, but the kind we love to do. Venus in Aries helps us get to the point; if we have something to say to our loved ones, then we say it, point blank.

Our approach may be forceful, but it will be loving and obvious. That's what we need this week: obviousness. We need to know we are loved and that we love someone, and during the week of February 19 - 25, we will participate in the upgrading of our relationships.

We will see Venus sextile Pluto, as well, which will let us know what we do not want in our love relationships, and with the power of Mercury trine Mars behind that conviction, we will finally, and freely be able to express what it is that we need.

Venus will trine Lilith during the week, which may help us to look deeply at the places where we were hurt so that we may heal them. Moon conjunct Venus delivers us from any ill conceived notions we have about ourselves, liberating us just enough so that we can go on in peace and in love.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, February 19 - 25, 2023

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then you get a break, Gemini. No, seriously, you live a fairly lucky life as it is, but this week is about to bring you an even better situation when it comes to love and romance. Because of the many Venus transits, your zodiac sign gets to experience love in a whole new way, and this revolves around lack of inhibition. Both you and your partner will find that there's a feeling of ease in the air, as if you don't have to prove anything to each other anymore.

Whereas another couple may take that as a cue to get lazy and perhaps even grow dull, you and your person will see this as true liberation; you can finally say what's on your mind, but more...you are finally able to listen to them as they express all the many things that are on their mind. Your natural tendency to psychoanalyze them will fade into nothingness, and Gemini — that's what your partner has wanted all long: to NOT be psychoanalyzed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There may have been a day in the past where you told yourself that if you were ever to find yourself in a loving, romantic relationship, the last thing you'd ever want to do is work and toil for that relationship to stay afloat. You always thought it was ridiculous for people to work as hard as they do just to maintain their romances, but you may have been naive, as that's exactly what you're doing right now, in your own relationship.

You and your partner do not always see eye-to-eye, and rather than blow up and get upset about the little things, you accept that you need to put in the elbow grease and get things done. During this week, the Venus transits that loom above us will aid in your understanding of 'what must be done' and you will happily oblige. Working on a relationship no longer seems like a bore to you; in fact, during this week, you'll come to see the work as a promising and refreshing addition to an already good relationship.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This may be the week where you finally come to the decision where you commit to the person you are with. You've loved the idea of staying free and single all of your life, but the irony in that is that you're never single, though the people you've been involved with have always wanted more from you than your promise to remain unattached.

During this week, February 19 - 25, you'll be hit by the Venus bug (that actually sounds very Sci-fi, doesn't it?) and you'll come to realize that not only is life short, but that you can't keep playing with people's emotions, as you have in the past.

What's beautiful about the effect this week has on you is in the idea that as it hits you, you get it. You get that you could literally be happier if you settled down, and it will be during this week that you make that choice to do so.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.