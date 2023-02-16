The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 17, 2023

There are three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on February 17, 2023.

You've heard people say this before, and usually, when we're told to 'have patience' we react in the same way as when someone tells us to 'calm down.' In other words, not well.

Being advised to be patient is probably the most triggering expression to the person who has little to no patience, and on this day, we will get to see exactly who those people are. Today's main transit is Moon conjunct Pluto, and it is known to bring out our most impulsive, most impatient side, ever.

Because of our lack of patience today, we will snap at the wrong people and instantly regret it. Today doesn't come without a conscience; we will simply be doing things to burden our consciences by acting in an inappropriate manner. We will heap on the reasons to regret our actions, because...guess why? We have no patience, and this is as a direct result of Moon conjunct Pluto.

So, if you are already prone to lack of patience, as three zodiac signs definitely are, then you may see some troubled times during the day. February 17 presents us with an idea: hang tough and ride it out, or act impulsively and ruin everything.

Your choice. Sounds like a no-brainer, but Moon conjunct Pluto is like the surgeon who removes the brain right at the time when it's needed most. Check yourselves today, signs...don't be so hasty that you end up self-destructing.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 17, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you need to be aware of today is that there is a limit as to how far you can push something, and simply because it's not working out to your favor doesn't give you the right to force it to go your way. You are willfully ignorant on this day, because you consciously ignore someone's desire to not speak with you. Instead of accepting that they are busy, you interfere in their business and you make this person revile you.

You are insufferable today, Leo, simply because you can't take no for an answer, and on some level, you believe that if you keep pushing, all the doors will swing open for you. You have no patience with the priorities of other people, and you demean them for having their own lives. You will have a very rough time because of this, and you many even end up losing a friend.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When Moon conjunct Pluto hovers on high, you are susceptible to its demands, and that means that today, you will be in a snit. You don't like something that's going on in your life, and rather than find a solution, you take the route of violence and verbal abuse. If you are someone who throws things, then get your pitching arm ready because today you won't be able to stop yourself. Well, that's not altogether true, though, is it?

You CAN stop yourself but you WON'T, and that's the kicker right there. For some reason you believe you are entitled to something, and when you don't get it, you run amok and make everyone else's life a living hell over it. Patience eludes you, as you feel you have no time for things like 'finding a solution.' You go right for the loud, screams and demands, rather than the patient route where you think things out first.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What starts out as a lack of patience spirals into an all out anxiety attack; you don't know why things aren't progressing along according to 'your' plan, and because you're not seeing the results that you've been counting on, you drive yourself crazy. During Moon conjunct Pluto, you will start to feel as though the universe is conspiring to get you.

You feel as though all you do is in vain, as you believe yourself to be a positive energy person who believes in affirmations and the Law of Attraction. You've given so much to your beliefs and now you want results.

It's as if you are completely attached to your positive energy facade, but when real patience is required, you toss the entire gimmick out the window. Are you a positive energy person, or are you simply someone who throws a fit when things don't happen fast enough?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.