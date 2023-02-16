The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Grows Stronger During Mercury Sextile Jupiter On February 17, 2023

Every single person on earth, at some point or another, will go through a phase where they simply cannot find the spark of life, and they feel as though everything just 'goes on.' Life can be dull, and when it's exciting, it's not the kind of exciting we want.

However, the human mind is vast and perpetually thinking — which may be to our detriment or benefit, depending — and often we find ourselves stepping up to the plate to make grand changes. Today is one of those days; we change our lives because we know that 'something's gotta give.'

One of the areas where we see the most stagnation is in our love lives; this is because we are set up by ideals. We figure if we found love, then we're set; we need look no further for meaning, for love, for excitement, for depth, for entertainment — and then we suffer the results of our expectations. That is, until we change things, and on this day, February 17, 2023, during Mercury sextile Jupiter, we will go out of our way to make love grow stronger.

Mercury sextile Jupiter allows us to see things from both sides of the coin; we are compassionate and understanding — but we need the support of our partners if our efforts are to be successful. Today brings us the opportunity to get together and think things out. Nobody is being over-written today, we're all being heard and together, with our trusted partners, we will flip the expectations on their head and start something entirely new.

The three zodiac signs whose love grows stronger during Mercury sextile Jupiter on February 17, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have to broadminded and open to be able to enact big change, and that you are, Sagittarius. You are not one to go down lightly; you will fight for this relationship in any way you can because failure is not an option. While you are not limitless in ability, and can fail if failure is required, you won't give up until you know things in your love life are absolutely futile.

However, you're not at that point, and you ARE being assisted in your efforts to restore good faith by the transit, Mercury sextile Jupiter. This event is going to open your mind even further, so that you can see the positive outcome that is your destiny. With confidence and a plan, you and your partner will take on a whole new way of living...and it is destined to work out for you. Kudos to the people who try!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been known to over-analyze a situation, especially when love is the topic and there's something there that you don't fully understand. On this day, February 17, 2023, you will feel that all of that analyzation has finally delivered its verdict: change is needed, and with the help of Mercury sextile Jupiter, you know just what to do.

That's the beauty of this transit; it's not naive, and judgements are not made in haste. Everything is thought out, so by the time you implement these major changes, both you and your partner are ready for them.

There is no spontaneity during Mercury sextile Jupiter, and that's a good thing. This is a partnership, after all, and both of you have to have your say. To take this to a whole new level means you both have to be on board, with positive attitudes that are geared for success.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is not the day for tears or for sporadic moves; you've got something much bigger on your mind and it needs your focus. You and your partner in romance need to break free of the doldrums, and because the love IS there and it is strong, the chances of success are great.

The one thing that is needed is action. During Mercury sextile Jupiter, you will feel compelled to strengthen our love because if it stays where it is, it's just going to become so unremarkable that you'll forget you're even in a relationship.

You and your partner will be working together today in solidarity; today is the day where you take your life together very seriously. Seriously enough to trust in one another so that the change you wish to see can become the life you love to live.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.