The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 15, 2023

The three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on February 15, 2023, are extra sensitive to the astrological changes about to unfold.

As we slowly but surely leave the Sun sign of Aquarius and head into the up and coming Pisces season, three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes realize there are things left to do.

There is an unsettled feeling that comes with today that seems to register as 'incomplete'. Whether or not we know where the problem stems from, we will still carry around with us today this nagging 'drain' that seems to take all of our energy simply to comprehend.

We have Mercury square both the North and South lunar nodes, as our leading influence today, and this transit does not affect everyone. We'll be seeing how three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes seem to take this transit to heart, while simultaneously letting it get to them...perhaps too much.

Mercury square the South lunar node basically means that, when we feel sorry for ourselves, as many will on this day, February 15, 2023, we will express it and embarrass ourselves. Mercury square the North node pushes us to overexpose, overshare and overdo just about everything.

What's not helping out is the fact that Moon square Neptune is working alongside Mercury square the south and north lunar nodes, and together, they cause three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on February 15, to make verbal blunders.

Some of the blunders will be so embarrassing that these three zodiac signs will want to hide for a day or two after making them. But, as Edith Piaf says, "Non, je ne regrette rien!" I regret nothing! Hopefully, all will be restored in good time.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 15, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Every now and then you start feeling a bit contrite over things you've done in your past. Being that feelings of guilt are equated with feelings of weakness, you do your best to avoid going down that path, but in order to do so, you channel your depressed energy into being bitter and caustic with friends and loved ones.

The way that Mercury square the South node works in your life is in the way you deal with your own feelings of weakness. In your case, on this day, February 15, 2023, you will admit to nothing and this will put you on the defense.

What's worse is that you do not know what you're defending, although in all sincerity, it's more than likely your pride that's on the line here. You feel as though there's a gaping hole in the mental force-field that protects you from harm, and so, to keep yourself safe from feeling too much, you stand vigil.

Confusion rules your motive today, as you may not even be sure why you are bothering to go through this much to protect yourself.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may suffer from mild paranoia today, as you won't be able to shake the feeling that there's something wrong, but the worst part is that you don't know what it is. As Mercury square the South and North lunar nodes works to shape your day, you may want to run away from it all, shirk responsibility and just sit in a dark room, thinking.

While that doesn't exactly sound healing, it actually is. It is very advisable for you to spend time alone today, where you can work things out, rather than act in defense of something you can't put your finger on.

You will also find that your relations with people is off-kilter today, meaning, you will take things the wrong way and go too far with that, even down to pointing the finger and accusing someone of something they are innocent of.

3. Capricorn

December 22 - January 19)

In your case, Capricorn, you do know what was left incomplete, as mentioned earlier, and on this day, you feel as though this is something that will bother you for the rest of your life.

Someone has expressed to you that they do not trust you, and this shreds your pride, as you cannot believe you've been accused in this way. Transit Mercury square the North node makes you feel aggravated and agitated; you don't know what to do with yourself, and you may even feel anxiety.

What you really don't like is that you've been 'seen.' The person who doesn't trust you isn't wrong for their feelings and you know it, but you will spend this day trying to un-know it. You've been caught, Capricorn, and now is your opportunity to detach...but will you? Not today, you won't.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.