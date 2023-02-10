The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 11, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, February 11, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Tonight the Moon leaves Libra and enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio where it is in 'it's fall'.

When the Moon is in Scorpio, it's fall it expresses itself with difficulty and sometimes suspiciousness.

We can channel our state of mind by navigating emotions and using it for good. This weekend, do research.

Plan to sort through solvable problems and find out your life's vulnerabilities in order to work on them when the New Moon in Virgo at the start of PIsces season (which begins in under two weeks).



Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hold your power, even if you want to express yourself in a strong way. You are in a little bit of a vulnerable position at work where you may get slightly triggered by something a coworker says to undermine your reputation.

Rather than snap back with quick wit, take a step back and hold your thoughts. Sometimes people show who they are to the world, and you don't have to do anything at al.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your big soft side may come out strong today as the Moon enters your sector of partnerships.

You may be thinking a lot more about the topic of commitments and perhaps want to explore what this would look like for you in work, business, and perhaps in a relationship with a potential partner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You spot everything that's out of order today. Your analytical mind is going a million miles a minute today as you can spot when something is out of order. You may be wringing your hands hoping to make it all better.

From recognizing wall hangings that need to be adjusted to the clutter in corners of your personal space, the week may be when you start to get some spring cleaning done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will take things to heart today. With Saturn, connecting to the moon, the planet, that rules your signs and emotions, you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders and could use a big hug.

There is something you may want to say to a particular person from the past. But life has taught you. It is better to love someone and silence from a distance rather than reconnect and hurt yourself all over again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Adulting is hard, but necessary. With the Sun being so close to Saturn, its enemy, you may be feeling like everything you do takes twice as long as usual. Pushing through will reward you.

This is an applying energy so anticipate things being a bit harder than usual for the remainder of this month, however, once you get past this season of your life, you receive recognition or the attainment of a goal, plus a few life lessons you needed to learn along the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While you can't officially 'breakup with yourself' a part of you may want to do some important changes in order to find deeper happiness, more joy and true love. Your planet Mercury joins Pluto in Capricorn, a sweet spot for you to be. You are ready to do a deep dive into your character and clean your emotional and spiritual house. You've thought a lot about what needs to be changed, and now you're ready to take action.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are focused on money and material possession today. While this is not an area of focus you're most comfortable, you realize that we live in a material world and necessaties aren't niceties one can do without. The desire to build wealth is strong this weekend and can lead you to search for a new job with better pay or to find a second stream of income you create on your own by doing a side hustle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, the Moon enters your sign bringing a lot of determination into your heart to do things 'your way' and to make decisions that are both timely and powerful. You have an amazing opportunity to write, create a new schedule or to organize a bit of the chaos blocking progress, now that Mercury and Pluto are paired together to support positive outcomes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You could go digging into the past, but unless it means you can say your peace without feeling judged, you're not likely to do it. The Moon brings a desire to openly explore things that others swept under the rug. Unless it's a healthy thing to do, you may decide to opt out and focus on creativity, happy pursuits and activities that are healing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things are feeling more personal for you. It's an intense time with Mercury conjunct Pluto in your sign. A discover may be made soon. or a type of secret can be revealed. You may not be caught off guard fully by the information you hear, but it can change the way you manage contracts, deals or personal commitments.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be patient, Aquarius. While you may not see the results of your hard work and labor just yet that does not necessarily mean that the well has run dry. Sometimes the valleys are low in the journey you're on. When. you finally get up to the top of the mountain of your success, you'll get a chance to see how important all the work you're doing now was.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Expect some wild dreams, Pisces. The Moon enters your spirituality sector, and when in the psychic realm of Scorpio you may receive a special download of information from the universe that helps you to see into your future or to gain insight and closure from the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.