The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Rough Horoscopes On Superbowl Sunday, February 12, 2023

Call it ego or just plain stubbornness, because today is Superbowl Sunday, and we will experience the kind of Sunday that will bring out the worst in people.

And, we are either the people in question, or we will run into the people in question. In other words, nobody gets a 'get out of jail free' card today.

You're either the problem, or you are part of someone else's problem, like it or not. And this is what happens when we have a Scorpio Moon; let the good times roll.

Scorpio Moon is very particular; this transit hits us like a ton of bricks and makes us feel both defensive and offensive at the same time.

This is the day where we do something diabolical, and when asked why we'd go to such lengths to be so destructive, the answer will be, "Because I can."

There's ego for you. And for stubbornness, we have people who will stick with their opinion to such a degree that they'll convince us that they'd die for it. Such drama! Such theater!

This is also a day of brutal honesty, whether we are the ones who speak this dirty truth or whether we hear it coming from someone else.

Those who are most affected by Scorpio Moon are mentioned here today. The advice to get through this day in one piece, is to know that all opinions are valid and that if you feel strongly about something that isn't necessarily 'acceptable' then you might want to weigh the odds to see if sharing your dark secret is at all worth the pain you either inflict or feel from this release.

What can we expect, during a day like Superbowl Sunday, when the competitive nature of everyone comes out strong.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Superbowl Sunday, February 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In the name of truth and honesty, you will laying waste to a friendship today, because you feel you've been jilted and they seem to want to play innocent. You don't believe them, and so, with the power-punch of the Scorpio Moon at your back, you'll not only cut this person out of your life, you'll make sure they regret ever being there in the first place. You just can't let it go; you have to have the last word, and you really don't care who's looking at you as if you were some kind of screeching gorilla in a cage.

You will have it your way, and if this monster of a friend can't get with your way, then they'll just have to take their leave. The truth is, you won't be giving them a choice. In order to protect yourself, you know that on occasion, you need to 'trim the herd' so to speak, and on this day, February 12, 2023, during the Scorpio Moon, you'll be trimming away.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Scorpio Moon brings out a very selfish side to you, Leo, and while you are generally a very sensitive and caring person, today, your number one concern is that you get your way, or you crush those who try to stand between you and your goals.

You feel somewhat isolated on Sunday, and that works for you in so much as it makes you feel like it's you against the world; With this kind of mindset, you give yourself the freedom to run amok.

Because, in your mind, you are fighting the good fight — whatever that may be — you will also decide that nobody is on your side, even if they are. While you may be feeling particularly inspired today, even creative, you will simultaneously be so self-destructive and aggressive towards others that you may end up wishing you didn't leave the bed in the morning.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A Scorpio under the Scorpio Moon is a sight to behold. Today, you are in your power, and that power will not only protect you, it will act as a defense against just about everyone. You don't need people today, in fact, the thought of them turns your stomach.

The Scorpio Moon brings out a very hateful side to you, and your judgment call will cover the globe. You feel as though you have never been supported or properly loved, and today is the day when you blame all of that on someone else...like your mother, or your brother.

You take zero responsibility for your life, and even though others are looking at you like you're a fool (albeit, a scary and threatening fool...) you will stay true to what you believe in, and you'll scare everyone off. What do you get out of this, Scorpio? Perhaps this is a thing only you can understand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.