The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, February 9, 2023

February 9, 2023, brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs because of what's happening in astrology.

Thursday holds the energy of an in-between time; a space to recognize what is beginning to happen all around you so that you do not miss the opportunities as they present themselves.

Earlier in the week asteroid Vesta joined Jupiter and Juno in Aries amplifying the take charge, action-orientated, change is happening now type of energy.

Its excitement is bottled up and it is only going to keep building.

As the stellium in Aries commences, Jupiter aligned itself with the North Node in Taurus stirring up connections between now and the last eclipse on November 8th, 2022.

Even though there has been a great deal of time since they first came to know each other, it does not mean that everything is all said and done.

Astrology builds upon itself, like a child playing with blocks until you can fully see and understand the bigger picture.

Venus in Pisces also danced with Uranus in Taurus stirring up the desire and need to shake things up within your own life, especially when it comes to romance.

So many little pieces have clicked into place in the last few days that it can be challenging to fully understand how they will all come together.

This brings you to today, and the chance to embrace your new awakening perspective, feeling the air tingle around you with electricity as you sense something is on the horizon.

Today is a quieter day with no major transits, yet that does not mean that the stars are not still conspiring in your favor.

The Moon shifts from Virgo into Libra today helping you to move from a place of trying to figure everything out to be able to embrace balance that also exists within the unknown.

The Moon represents your emotional self and feelings so when in Virgo you can spend a great deal of time trying to figure out why you feel the way you do, instead of just simply accepting it.

A Libra Moon helps to ease you into the tranquil waters of peace as you understand more fully that not every emotion or feeling will be able to have a logical rationale behind it.

This infuses you with greater positivity because it allows you to embrace your own truth, and it enables you to feel more confident and surefooted within your life and your decisions.

But there is also a bit of unpredictability afoot as well.

Early in the day, the Virgo Moon will unite with Pluto in Capricorn heightening your awareness, and your desire to embrace your budding feelings and to fully experience life instead of just thinking about it.

The Virgo Moon may get caught up in the details for a bit, but once they shifted into Libra, you should feel a great deal of freedom blossoming within you as you feel like you can see what you have previously missed within your life.

It is all about how the pieces come together within your own life and as you turn through today, it is about letting yourself be excited.

Trusting your new vision, embracing the fact you will never feel like you are sleeping through your life, and being honest that you want this existence to be nothing short of an adventure.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, February 9, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today’s lunar shift into Libra gives you the chance to move into a deeper space of acceptance involving all the blessings that are moving into your life right now. You have gone through a lot in recent years.

Not that everyone does not to a degree, but your path has been challenging simply because you were moving away from some outdated ruts and patterns within your own life. Now though, all this Aries energy means big and beautiful things for your life, especially your romantic sector.

It is safe to trust that all this growth will lead somewhere positive and that everything coming into your life right now will also stay. Use the energy today to shift to let go of what you cannot control and learn to enjoy all you have.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There is a great deal of focus on your home and family life as multiple planets are shifting into the sign of Aries. Coupled with Venus in Pisces stirring conversations, it may seem like this area of your life is always begging for attention.

But today’s energy is all about the growth within your career and the positive results of previous work and actions that you have put in. The Moon shifting from Virgo into Libra draws a relationship between your professional life and the expansion into unfamiliar territory, suggesting that travel or a new career opportunity is possible.

With Pluto in your own sign, for a few more weeks at least, it is time to really try to embrace the lessons the planet of the underworld has been trying to teach you. You must remember that your own needs always must come first and that it is the secret to having balance in life.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today’s shift will bring together the themes of romance along with your family and home life as the Moon shifts into Libra and Pluto in Capricorn become activated. Recently you have been focused on the expansion within your life rather than taking care of everyone in it, which has been an important part of your own growth and journey, but it does not mean that there has been balance. Now as you move through the energies of today you get an opportunity to spend a little time where your heart is.

It is a chance to reconnect with the people in your life that hopefully provides that stable base from which to explore life and grow. No more are you destined to simply make your life absolute for everyone else, but it does not mean that those relationships do not matter. Today is an opportunity to find the balance in that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.