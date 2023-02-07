The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 8, 2023

After yesterday’s convergence with the North Node in Taurus, today brings a karmic connection between Venus in Pisces and Uranus in Taurus causing ripples across the timeline for plans you thought would occur.

While Jupiter in Aries and the North Node in Taurus are moving away from each other today, there are enough sparks of friction that still exist which will help you take advantage of the energy of today.

The North Node and Uranus both in Taurus mean that it is going to be drastic and even sudden changes that help direct you towards your fate.

Your fate is not just something that happens and while yes you do need to consciously choose it, you also need to take the steps to embrace the changes that will create it.

The universe always works in one of two ways.

Either you will be guided gently at various times to take a new path, whether, in personal matters, career, or love, something will occur which will propel you into a new timeline and new life.

Or you will resist these more graceful and gradual changes and instead will feel the bottom of your life drop out and the change will occur in a more dramatic way.

It is the choice of you making the change or of the change making you.

But this is the way of the universe and because Uranus is the planet known as the great awakener and the one responsible for creating sudden and unexpected changes it is no surprise that this energy will be an important part of today.

When it comes to changes though, it matters what planet is currently dancing with Uranus.

Today, it is Venus in Pisces.

Venus is the planet of love, relationships, finances, and real estate.

In Pisces it is at its best, it is easy, fluid, and simply just wants to love.

As Venus and Uranus meet in a karmic touchpoint, there are changes taking place that tie back to previous decisions and choices.

If you had not chosen previously to take the new path that was being offered to you, then today’s energy may force that decision.

If you have, then you are going to see some reward or validation for past decisions.

When Uranus and Venus meet in the sky in this way it means most often that you are looking to break free from restrictions and limitations that are holding you back in your life.

It could be that your relationship has hit a rut and you need to set aside some conscious time together, or it could be you have been trying to make it work but know deep down that it will not.

You are looking to shake things up because instead of usually fearing change, today you are craving it.

This is the difference that happens when you finally learn that trying to prevent change is as futile as trying to stop it from raining, yet you still always have a choice.

You can embrace what is happening or try to run from it, yet regardless of what you choose, knowing it will still occur.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, February 8, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Pisces is helping you prepare for Saturn shifting into your own zodiac sign in just a few weeks. This activates your own self-love but also your worth which will help you speak up about what you need and want. It is your birthday season so you may be doing some inner work around what you want this next year of your life to hold. Uranus in Taurus along with the North Node lights up your communication sector today representing that there might be some important conversations that need to occur.

Venus in Pisces along with Uranus in Taurus means that you are going to need to express your own feelings while not shying away from those conversations which may end up being an important part of stepping into your fate. Do not be shy when it comes to engaging in conversation, it is better to open it knowingly than feel like it gets forced upon you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Uranus in Taurus has been causing deep changes in our own life as this earth sign rules over this part of your astrological chart. But today as it unites with Venus in Pisces it bridges together what means the most to you with this theme of home and family.

Taurus energy can also rule childhood healing which may come up or be reflected on in such a way that you realize you are now able to embrace more of the life that you desire. When it comes to the current chapter of your life, it is important to focus on what you want to create not what you are afraid will happen. You are going to have a few more lessons to move through involving releasing the fear of the future being anything like the past, but what is waiting for you on the other hand will be worth it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have been noticing a lot of energy around you recently as Vesta shifted into Aries which activates the part of your life that rules marriage, children, commitment, and joy. Today, though, you are being asked to include some important lessons about growth in your changes.

Uranus and the North Node in Taurus bring up the theme of having a healthier perspective so you can make healthier decisions, not just about life in general, but specifically involving your romantic life. Venus in Pisces sheds light on your home and family environment which is an area that has and will continue to see changes play out.

Last year Jupiter brought ideas and ways to expand into this sector while Saturn this year will bring maturity and permanence. Together it means that a great deal is shifting for you, but it is not superficial or only because you want it; it is because it is helping you to become better so that the decisions you make are better too.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.