The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 9, 2023

On February 9, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes. Here we have a strange set of circumstances today and its coming our way in the form of moon opposite Jupiter, a transit known for it's disruptive abilities. We may wake up with incredibly good intentions, but for many of us, those good intentions may become diverted throughout the day, and what we tried so hard to create may very well end up either a disaster, or the beginning of some new, unwanted problem.

It's a 'can of worms' day and it's going to be rather difficult for three zodiac signs to avoid opening that can of worms. What constitutes for the havoc that lies in potential on this day, February 9, 2023, is in the idea that we cannot control our anxiety; all day long we will get ourselves into messy situations, and still, we will not realize that it's time to leave. We miss cues today, and we end up causing attention for things we'd rather no one notices at all.

This is also the kind of day where people knock on your door, expecting...something. One way or another, your day will be impeded upon and you will not love the idea of having to perform like a prized pony. The worst part about Moon opposite Jupiter, is that for so many of us, we will cry out for attention, and when we get it, we'll realize that's the last thing we want. We are at odds with ourselves today, but knowing it doesn't stop it. Today goes to lack of self-control and chaotic mistakes.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 9, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have no problem getting attention, and even less of a problem dealing with what to do next, once you get it. It's all good in the hood until moon opposite Jupiter lets you know that the attention you'll be getting today is the kind that focuses on everything you wish to keep secret.

You may be tempted to go on an all-out strike, meaning, while everyone's eyes are on you, you may want to give them a real show, but that would only result in you getting more and more involved in answering questions and virtually becoming everyone's slave.

You are the topic of the day, and Moon opposite Jupiter isn't exactly shining a kind light on you. What to do? Try to wait it out, but whatever you do, don't engage. Don't drop down to their level. You may not be perfect...but neither are they. Keep that in mind.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might think that all Jupiter transits favor Sagittarius', but you'd be wrong, as today's transit — Moon opposite Jupiter — is here to put you in your place. Today is the day you get a lot of attention, and that is, something you are very used to. In fact, you're an attention hog, but that's only because you know you are exceptionally good at delivering the 'good' goods. However, Moon opposite Jupiter has other plans in store for you, and you may end up as the center of some gossip.

While you'd like people to think that you 'don't care' about things like other people talking a mile a minute about you, you actually do care, and the negative attention that's somehow going to develop today is going to throw you off course. You will have to 'shake it off' like dust on an old coat.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One of the reasons today hits you so hard in a negative way is because you've been flowing at a break neck pace, and everything you've been putting out lately has be exceptional...and professional.

You feel like you are at the top of your game, but the problem with today is that during Moon opposite Jupiter, it will seem as though your best just isn't good enough. Now that hurts most. You try very hard, and you do not anticipate days of great failure; in fact, it's not in your make up.

You do not fail. And today doesn't bring failure either, Capricorn, but it does bring the idea that someone is actually better at your job than you are, and that stings like nobody's business. Today will have you feeling excluded, singled out and stared at; all the things you want nothing to do with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.