The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 6, 2023

There's something bothering many of us on this day, February 6, and it has something to do with feeling unnecessarily neurotic. We don't believe in ourselves today, and this doesn't just come up out of nowhere; this day comes with an experience that may throw us off the loop.

We may believe that we are being stolen from, or worse, that we're being watched or spied on. The Moon opposite Saturn transit is working our nerves today, and even though it is not doing it on purpose, we can't help but take it personally. This day will take some stamina, but we will do it.

What also adds to the strength of the Moon opposite Saturn is that we also have a Virgo Moon, which sets up the transit as harsh, and hits us below the belt, so to speak. Whatever it is that we will experience today, for certain zodiac signs, it will come with nerves, and if 'nerve' is involved, there's more than likely a human backing that nerve.

In conclusion, the main problem today isn't just about how neurotic we are but more along the lines of how neurotic we are around this one particular person.

Is it their fault? Not really, but we will be giving them much more power than they deserve. If we can shift our perspective today, we'll do just fine. The kicker is to do it, not just talk about it.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on February 6, 2023?

Read on to find out more.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whenever you feel neurotic, you immediately overcompensate by acting like the most confident person ever to walk the face of the earth. You don't let people see you sweat, in other words.

If you are worried, you play the role of the healer, but during Moon opposite Saturn, you won't be able to keep up the facade, as you will find it a harder chore than you thought it would be.

You may have recently experienced rejection or something that made you feel like you are 'less' than you are supposed to be. Take this thinking in stride, Leo. You are much bigger than your lowest feeling, and you know that. Cop some perspective and bring yourself back down to earth. Nothing is as bad as you imagine it to be today.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It doesn't take you much to go on an all-out self-hate bender, and today you'll be plummeting further than you even knew you would. You did something unfair, and now, you can't live with yourself.

The interesting thing is that whatever you did was okay, but you have different standards for yourself, and now, all you can do is bemoan your choice. You are responsible for hurting someone and making them into a fool; now, you feel regret.

And with the help of Moon opposition Saturn at your back, you'll only feel truly comfortable when you hit rock bottom. It's as if today was set up for you to punish yourself.

Ask yourself this, Capricorn: Is it worth all of this self-condemnation, and do you need to pay and pay and pay? Perhaps not, but then again, Moon opposite Saturn thinks you do.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You made a mistake and are now paying for it. What's worse is that nobody has caught on, yet you live in fear of being caught, as if you've done something truly terrible, which is insane, and NO, you won't be doing anything terrible today.

Still, that occasional guilt complex likes to rear its ugly head, and today looks like your lucky 'rough' day. You'll get uptight and change the topic when asked about what's bugging you today.

You need to work this out on your own, and you will. During Moon opposite Saturn, you'll notice that it's best to pull away before making big moves.

It's one of those "think before you act" kind of days. Stop beating yourself up. You have no quote of pain you need to fill, so stop before this becomes a pity party, with you as the star.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.